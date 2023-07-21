RUTLAND BARRACKS / BURGLARY DLS-C

PRESS RELEASE:

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4004394

TROOPER: Trooper Steven Schutt

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 21, 2023, 0540 hours

LOCATION: 50 School Street, Mt Holly, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

Driving License Suspended Criminally

ACCUSED: Nicholas Turco

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt Holly, VT

VICTIM: Town of Mt Holly

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt Holly, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 21, 2023, at approximately 0540 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, responded to a reported Burglary in the Town of Mt Holly, VT.

Investigation revealed, Nicholas Turco, 44, of Mt Holly, VT, had driven to the Mt Holly Town Office. Turco made entry into the building by shattering a window with a rock. The Town Office was closed. While inside the building, Turco was discovered by employees reporting for work at the Town Garage. Turco attempted to flee and drove his vehicle into a ditch.

Turco was taken into custody and taken to Rutland Superior Court. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact Trooper Steven Schutt at the Rutland Barracks.

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes

BAIL: ­None

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: July 21, 2023, 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.