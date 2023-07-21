GrupoBD is recognized as a “Super Company for Women.”

GrupoBD reaffirms its commitment to persevere as a Socially Responsible Company. It is an achievement that fills us with satisfaction and inspires us to continue building a professional work environment where every woman has the opportunity to achieve her full potential We will continue striving so that all our Arteleras develop their professional growth and leadership

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GrupoBD, the holding company for several business ventures, including the hotel marketer and operator ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles, which employs more than one thousand 500 people in Mexico, reported that it has been included in the Super Companies for Women 2023 ranking that is made up of highly important companies in several business sectors.

Expansion magazine and the TOP Companies organization leading companies in business journalism and the evaluation for strengthening organizational culture, respectively, put together the Super Companies for Women ranking.

It should be noted that GrupoBD was included in this ranking because of the comments and experiences shared by our Arteleras under the category of “companies that employ between 500 and 3 thousand individuals”.

Oliver Reinhart, CEO of GrupoBD, said, “This distinction is the result of the effort and achievement of all the talented women that form part of our organization. Their dedication, abilities, and contributions are key to our success, and I am very proud that they are part of our team. We will continue striving so that all our Arteleras develop their professional growth and leadership”.

This distinction is granted to companies implementing best practices focused on promoting and retaining female talent. The assessment was based on three criteria:

• The existence of human resource practices, policies and programs focused on women.

• The participation of women in leadership roles.

• The approval rating that women gave in the organizational climate survey.

Beatriz Mora, Director of Human Capital at Grupo BD, said, "We are delighted to be included in the Super Companies for Women 2023 ranking. It is an achievement that fills us with satisfaction and inspires us to continue building a professional work environment where every woman has the opportunity to achieve her full potential”.

In the survey, our Arteleras named the support and confidence given to them by the Group’s internal policies and practices, which foster an environment conducive to the professional development of all employees and their affinity to the corporate philosophy of “Do Everything with Love” as the aspects they value the most.

GrupoBD reaffirms its commitment to persevere as a Socially Responsible Company. In 2023 it will continue working on innovative programs and strategies to align itself with global trends based on the firm belief that investing in its work team is key to long-term success.