ProTek Watch Announces Sponsorship of 2023 Golden Gate Open

Partnership to Build an Equitable Future in Professional Tennis

CORTE MADERA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Time Concepts, manufacturer of quality field, dive, tactical and vintage design watches, today announced their ProTek watch brand is a sponsor of the Golden Gate Open that will be held from August 12-19 at Stanford University. A significant portion of proceeds generated from sales of ProTek watches during the event will be donated to the Golden Gate Tennis Open organization.

The Golden Gate Open is the first ever combined ATP/WTA Men’s and Women’s tournament in Northern California, and the first combined 125-level event in the history of professional tennis to offer equal prize money to women and men competitors in its inaugural year. Following the trail blazed by Billie Jean King, 52 years ago when she pioneered the first all-women’s tennis tournament in San Francisco, the Golden Gate Open will set a new standard for gender equality in tennis by offering women financial parity with men.

All ProTek watches feature impeccable craftsmanship and employ a superior self-powered lume that glows continuously for 25 years on its own, one of the reasons it was recently designated an Official Watch of the United States Marine Corps. ProTek watches are designed by an expert in the field of tritium illumination, Barry Cohen, the former CEO and founder of Luminox, and are manufactured in clean-room environments resulting in superior quality.

“We are proud to be a sponsor of the Golden Gate Open and hope to make a positive impact in the fight for equal pay for all tennis athletes regardless of gender,” said Barry Cohen, Managing Director of Time Concepts. “We will be offering a healthy discount to athletes and attendees of the Open, and providing a significant portion of the proceeds to support efforts to empower current and future generations to build a sport in which all athletes are celebrated.”

“I am thrilled to partner with ProTek watches as they have been my favorite watch to wear on and off the tennis court. The watch is perfect for racquet sports as it’s light weight, durable and great looking.” said Pablo Pires de Almeida, CEO, Mighty Tennis Principal, Golden Gate Open. “Also, Barry is a tremendous watchmaker with a mission that aligns perfectly with the Golden Gate Open. Gender Parity and equal pay in tennis. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”

About Time Concepts, LLC

Time Concepts, LLC was started in 2007 by Barry Cohen during his tenure at Luminox Watch, a Swiss-made watch company he founded and owned for 27 years. Luminox gained fame for making watches that were supplied to Navy SEALs after a research and development officer approached him and asked to have a watch made for them that used the proprietary self-powered illumination that was a hallmark of the brand. Time Concepts was launched as a platform to develop private label watches. As the business evolved, it added its own Szanto vintage brand and the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association brand of dive watches. The newest addition to the Time Concepts stable of brands is ProTek (an Official Watch brand of the United States Marines) that brings Cohen back to his roots with tritium illumination tactical style timepieces. Time Concepts develops watches in Switzerland and Asia and uses only top-quality manufacturers. Most of the company’s watches are manufactured in a dust-free, temperature- and humidity-controlled clean-room environment to ensure years of dependable service. For more information, please visit www.TimeConcepts.net.

