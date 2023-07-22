Prevent Mosquitos, Bugs & Bites
Wondercide
Wondercide provides tips to avoid getting bitten this summer.
Wondercide offers lab-proven, plant-powered solutions that knock out mosquitoes and repel bad bugs while giving families a way to defend themselves and shield those they love.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every summer mosquitoes can be one an irritants, ruining a walk, vacation, playdate or sporting event and driving people indoors. Mosquitoes attack where and when you least expect it and scientists discover additional species in the US all the time. Recently, Floridians spotted a new invasive mosquito that has migrated from South and Central America into Florida raising new concerns.
“Mosquitoes seem to find us with ease, making us all feel vulnerable,” says Stephanie Boone, founder of Wondercide, “That’s why Wondercide offers lab-proven, plant-powered solutions that knock out and repel these bad bugs but keep pets and family safe when used as directed. We give families a way to defend themselves and shield those they love.”
Prevention is critical because mosquitoes produce hundreds of eggs in just one week so it doesn’t take long for a small mosquito problem to become an infestation. A female mosquito lays 100 eggs (or more!) after mating just one time. And she can lay more eggs every few days, so she’ll produce several hundreds of eggs before she dies. These eggs hatch and the new mosquitoes continue the lifecycle mating, producing and then dying. So the bug population can quickly get out of control.
Fortunately, Wondercide has some tips to counterattack these annoying pests.
1. Eliminate standing water
Mosquitoes might seem like vampires, but they love water. If there is standing water in the yard, get rid of it. Check gutters, buckets, and anything else that can hold water. Refresh water in birdbaths, pet bowls, and kiddie/puppy pools regularly, at least every few days.
2. A little manicure does a lot of good
A well-manicured lawn can help prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Rake up leaves, aerate the lawn, keep grass cut and bushes/trees manicured. Get rid of piles of decaying twigs or other organic material laying around.
3. Natural beauty that works double-time
Some plants are not only beautiful, they can repel mosquitoes too. Plant these varieties for plenty of blooms to brighten your day and keep mosquitoes at bay: American beautyberry, bee balm, basil, catmint, marigolds, rosemary and sage. If pets are around, check that plants are safe for pets before planting them.
4. Bring in some natural allies
Attract natural mosquito predators like dragonflies. Dragonflies are like the superheroes of the mosquito world: think of them as "mosquito hawks" for their ability to chomp down thousands of mosquitoes in their lifetime. Plants that attract dragonflies include black-eyed Susan, meadow sage, and yarrow. Another idea: Install a bat house at the back of the yard for readily-available, resident mosquito hunters. Bats are natural predators to mosquitoes. They also play a major role in pollinating plants and spreading seeds to help nature.
5. Blow them away
Install fans around patio and porch areas because mosquitoes hate the motion of air. Keep the air moving while outside in the yard or on the patio and mosquitoes are less likely to find their targets: people.
6. Double down with a mosquito survival kit!
Even with all these ways of getting rid of mosquitoes, they can still be a nuisance. That’s why Wondercide offers a plant-powered mosquito survival kit. First, spray the yard, patio, and garden with Outdoor Pest Control. The residue won’t harm pollinators like bees or butterflies and there’s Spray & Play™ convenience with no dry time needed before kids and pets play.
When family is ready to enjoy the great outdoors, use Insect Repellent to detract mosquitoes (and ticks!). For dogs and cats, reach for Wondercide’s Flea & Tick Pets + Home. It kills and repels mosquitoes too. Both come in four fresh scents powered by natural essential oils: Cedarwood, Peppermint, Lemongrass and Rosemary. People love the scent. The mosquitoes won’t.
Wondercide Complete Control Mosquito Kit with natural essential oils.
About Wondercide
As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected well over 2 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection line up is safe around the whole family when used as directed and exceeds the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.
As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by Fierce Love® to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, kids, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in-between. Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, independent retailers, and Chewy. Come be part of our pack at Wondercide.com, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through ShareASale or Aspire.
