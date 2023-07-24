RG Group Announces Exciting New Participation with US Coast Guard
RG Group has been selected to participate in the modernization of US Coast Guard Motor Life Boats.YORK , PA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RG Group, an industry leader in providing the design and delivery of innovative motion control products and solutions, is honored to have been selected to participate in the modernization of the 47-foot motor lifeboats for the US Coast Guard. RG Group Marine Systems is uniquely placed to deliver world-class components, engineering support, manufacturing, installation, and consulting services to meet the uniquely demanding environment of marine applications.
RG Group offers a full line of marine vessel products, including, Jastram’s hydraulic steering gear, electronic controls, hydraulic power packs, and a multitude of parts to suit any need. They can offer solutions on replacement parts for Jastram units or Wagner equipment that have become obsolete. RG Group has dedicated professionals striving to ensure their products meet or exceed all marine vessel requirements.
The Coast Guard’s 47-foot motor lifeboats (MLBs) are primarily utilized to conduct search and rescue missions. Highly adaptive with the ability to function in several operations, MLBs can be deployed in a wide range of missions that oversee the environment of waterways. Common functions include ports, waterway and coastal security (PWCS), defense readiness, drug interdiction, migrant interdiction, and other law enforcement applications. 47-foot MLBs are roll-over capable and able to withstand hurricane-force winds and heavy seas. The 47-foot MLB can reach speeds of up to 25 knots and are an extremely valuable asset to the US Coast Guard’s vast array of operations.
RG Group is proud to provide high-quality marine products for the modernization of the US Coast Guard’s MLBs, ensuring optimal function for the missions ahead.
About the Company:
RG Group is a leading provider in the design and delivery of innovative motion control products and solutions. By demonstrating Trusted Expertise in the design, application and supply of motion control and fluid handling solutions for hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, and process technologies, RG Group has been creating a sustainable competitive edge in close collaboration with customers for over 60 years. Strategically located in the Mid-Atlantic region, RG Group’s extensive network of local branches offers an immediate assortment of real-time, made-to-order solutions, including custom hose assemblies, Vendor Managed Inventory, and repair and installation services around the clock, 24/7.
