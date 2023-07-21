Attorney General’s CASE Unit Recovers Dozens of Stolen Weapons, Arrests Two Gun Store Workers

July 21, 2023

This week, agents from the Utah Attorney General’s CASE (Crimes Against State Economy) Strike Force arrested two men and recovered dozens of firearms and accessories stolen from Doug’s Shoot’n Sports store in Taylorsville. The two men who were arrested and charged are former employees of the store held in the Salt Lake County jail under a no-bond hold.

Investigators acted on a tip from the store’s owner. They confirmed that Stephen Daniel Cord, 41, of Tremonton, and Matthew Robert Provard, 25, of South Jordan, had stolen merchandise from the store for months. The Attorney General’s Office has charged Cord with five counts of Retail Theft and one count of Pattern of Unlawful Activity (2nd-degree Felonies) and Provard with one count of Retail Theft and Pattern of Unlawful Conduct, respectively.

The total value of the merchandise recovered is at least $41,000. It includes rifles, handguns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, silencers, optics, and other accessories. Detectives also seized a controlled substance with charges still pending.

The Attorney General’s CASE Strike Force was assisted by officers from the Taylorsville Police Department, West Jordan Police Department, Tremonton Fire Department, Box Elder Sheriff’s Department, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Read more about Cord’s charges here.

Read more about Provard’s charges here.