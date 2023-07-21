FloridaCommerce Announces Florida Has Lowest Unemployment Rate Among Nation’s 10 Most Populous States for Thirteenth Consecutive Month

~ Florida’s unemployment rate is a full percentage point lower than the nation’s at 2.6 percent in June 2023 ~





Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, FloridaCommerce announced that Florida has the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten most populous states for the thirteenth consecutive month. Florida’s unemployment rate of 2.6 percent is a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.6 and Florida’s unemployment rate has remained lower than the national rate for 32 consecutive months.

"Floridians are confident in the success of our economy and continuing to enter the workforce as our state sees consistent labor force growth," said J. Alex Kelly, Florida Secretary of Commerce. "Governor DeSantis' strategic investments in Florida's workforce combined with his Framework for Freedom policies continue to attract businesses to our state in competitive industries, creating meaningful career opportunities for generations of Floridians."

In June 2023, Florida’s labor force grew by 2.4 percent (+257,000) over the year, outpacing the national labor force growth rate of 1.8 percent over the same time period. Over the month in June 2023, Florida’s labor force grew by 0.4 percent (+41,000), faster than the national rate of 0.1 percent over the same time period.

Florida’s private sector employment increased by 296,100 jobs (+3.6 percent) over the year in June 2023, faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 2.4 percent over the same time period. Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s for 27 consecutive months since April 2021.

The professional and business services sectors gained the most jobs among all major industries in June 2023, adding 4,800 jobs (+0.3 percent) over the month, followed by construction adding 4,000 jobs (+0.7 percent); and information, adding 2,900 jobs (+1.9 percent).

Data from the month of June continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 456,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the June 2023 jobs reports by region, please see below:

To view the June 2023 employment data, visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, the Department has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight.

