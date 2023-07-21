HNO International Partners with Black and Brown Investments To Create Black Wealth in the Clean Hydrogen Fuel Industry

HNO International Founder Don Owens a leading expert in Hydrogen Combustion Technology which aims to reduce engine emissions and improve performance.

HNO International, founded by Don Owens, provides customized clean hydrogen solutions to accelerate innovation and decarbonization across industries worldwide.

Black and Brown Investments Co-Founder Dr. E. Lance McCarthy is a global economist with a mission to offer solutions to the significant lack of equity capital for minority businesses.

Paul Rubio, co-founder of Black and Brown Investments, is the CEO of Rubio Aviation and Trillionaire Aviation. He is also the co-founder of the California Economic Club.

Cofounded by Dr. E. Lance McCarthy and Paul Rubio, Black and Brown Investments was created to advocate and demand economic justice in reference to provide funding for Black and Brown businesses.

The ground-breaking partnership launches an economic evolution for Black and Brown investors through stock options in innovative green energy technology.

HNO is one of the only companies in the world with a long track record of working on green and carbon-negative hydrogen production, our cost-effective method reduces carbon footprint.”
— Don Owens, a patent attorney, engineer and HNO founder.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HNO International, a pioneering Black-owned hydrogen fuel company, is spearheading the next wave of clean fuel technology while providing an empowering platform for African Americans to build wealth in the rapidly expanding "Green Fuel Rush." Founded by Patent Attorney and Engineer Don Owens, HNO is joining forces with Black and Brown Investments to extend this opportunity to African Americans nationwide.

To provide potential investors with opportunities to be a part of this transformative venture, Black and Brown Investments will host educational receptions, sharing insights into investing with HNO International. "We are proud to partner with Black and Brown Capital to share our story with individuals nationwide," said Owens, the HNO Chairman.

HNO's journey into hydrogen generation began in 2008, where the team conducted groundbreaking research on utilizing hydrogen internally in combustion engines to reduce emissions and fuel consumption. Over nearly a decade and a dozen patents, HNO has evolved into a prominent clean hydrogen systems company, dedicated to meeting the growing demand for green hydrogen at scale. HNO International aspires to be an industry leader, aligning with legislation while offering comprehensive solutions for a sustainable future.

Black and Brown Investments, led by founders Dr. E. Lance McCarthy, a renowned global economist, and Paul Rubio, a private jet specialist, organized an exclusive education reception in Beverly Hills on July 22. "This event will shed light on the vast investment potential that HNO International brings forth," said McCarthy, is a nationally recognized faith-based Economist and investment advisor, with a specialty in urban development.

Currently, only 9 Black-led companies are publicly traded out of the 3,300 listed on Wall Street. HNO International aims to change this by opening doors to Black investors, making it an economic evolution for Black Wall Street by introducing stock options through innovative technology. "We want to create opportunities for African Americans similar to the growth experienced by companies like Tesla," said McCarthy.

HNO International is committed to collaborating with numerous Black organizations, including non-profits, tech organizations, and business groups, to provide access to this immense opportunity of technology and wealth generation for African Americans.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Global Media Director Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA at marielemelle@platinumstarpr.com or 213-276-7827.

About HNO International:
HNO started as a private hydrogen electrolyzer research company in 2008—pioneering discoveries into how hydrogen could be added to internal combustion engines to reduce emissions and fuel consumption. Nearly a decade and a dozen patents later, HNO created a systems integration engineering and design division to respond to the growing need for producing green hydrogen at scale. As one of the only companies in the world with a long track record of working on green and carbon-negative hydrogen production, we believe our mass-producible hydrogen technology is the most cost-effective way to actually reduce your organization's carbon footprint.

About Black and Brown Investments:
Black and Brown Investments is a visionary investment firm founded by Dr. E. Lance McCarthy, a renowned Global Economist, and Paul Rubio, a distinguished Private Jet Specialist. Their mission is to create opportunities for diverse investors, particularly focusing on empowering African American communities through strategic investments. Black and Brown Capital was developed to offer a solution to the significant lack of equity capital for minority businesses.

