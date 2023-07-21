Blue Tees Golf Announces Preorder Dates for GPS Touch Speaker - Player+
-The Player+ Golf Speaker is a category leader with superior visual, audio, and touch sensor GPS screen-
After conducting extensive market research, we set out to create a golf GPS speaker that surpasses all others with its intentional design and engineering.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Tees Golf, the market leader in golf technology, is thrilled to unveil the preorder dates for the NEW Player+ GPS Speaker. This device is designed and engineered to redefine and elevate the golfing experience for all golfers.
— Chris Markham, CEO of Blue Tees Golf
Blue Tees Golf is offering the opportunity to preorder the Player+ GPS Speaker to secure delivery of the first shipment. Ever since its debut at the PGA Show, the demand for this innovative device has been immense.
Preorders for the Player+ GPS Speaker will open on July 21, 2023, at 8:00 am (PST). The Pre-Order price is set at $199.
“After conducting extensive market research, we set out to create a golf GPS speaker that surpasses all others with its intentional design and engineering. Our goal was to deliver a product that stands out from the competition, and we’re proud to say that the feedback from testers has placed us firmly at the fore-front of the market. There’s simply nothing else like it.,” said Chris Markham, CEO of Blue Tees Golf. “We spared no expense in crafting a truly remarkable golf GPS speaker. Our dedication is evident in the incorporation of an optically bonded glass touch screen, multiple informative screens with access to 40,000+ courses accessible with a simple swipe, and sound quality that rivals the very best speakers in the market.”
The Player+ GPS Speaker combines smart technology with premium audio to create an immersive sound experience. Not only does it serve as a high-quality speaker for music, but it also provides audible distances, thanks to its sleek touch screen display. The Player+ GPS Speaker can be paired with multiple speakers simultaneously, boasts an ultra-strong magnet for easy attachment to any golf cart, includes a built-in USB-C power bank, and is fully IPX7 waterproof.
About Blue Tees Golf
Blue Tees Golf is a brand for the modern golfer. With our focus on quality, design, and affordability, we make products inclusive of everyone. From the casual golfer to the PGA member, the message is simple — have more confidence, have more fun, and play more golf.
All Blue Tees Golf products come with a 60-day money-back satisfaction guarantee and a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty.
For more information: www.blueteesgolf.com / Instagram: @blueteesgolf
