The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs Celebrates 10th Anniversary
900+ Graduates Qualifying for Millions of Dollars in Scholarships and Launching Dozens of Businesses in Kentucky
GSE has been the best experience I could ever ask for. It has changed my life for the better and I can’t wait to see in a couple years where all the relationships I’ve made take me.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mixing Bluegrass grit with trailblazing innovation, Kentucky was one of the first states in the nation to create a Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE). The program launched in 2013 with 49 high school students. Ten years later the transformational summer experience has quadrupled in size, accepting its largest class ever with 200 students in 2023.
— Carolina Johnson, 2023 GSE Graduate
GSE identifies, inspires, and empowers Kentucky’s future innovators with a three-week intensive, non-traditional learning experience that develops entrepreneurial skills with lifelong impact. The goal is to help drive economic growth across the commonwealth by supporting the business dreams of students who have the drive and passion to be entrepreneurs and create jobs in Kentucky. GSE does not consider grade-point-average or test scores in its application, and the program is free for selected students thanks to generous funding from the state, and donations from other public and private supporters.
By the end of this summer’s session, more than 900 students will have graduated from GSE, which qualifies them for millions of dollars in scholarships at colleges and universities across Kentucky. Dozens of businesses have been launched in Kentucky by GSE graduates and several patents have been filed.
“In just 10 years, the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs has given more than 900 talented teens the entrepreneurial experience of a lifetime,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This successful program for high school students has come full circle. GSE started with 49 students under my father, Gov. Steve Beshear, and now has expanded to 200 participants under my administration. I am excited to see where GSE goes in the next decade and how many young entrepreneurs will make an impact on our commonwealth in the future.”
As part of the 10th Anniversary, GSE has launched a fundraising campaign, Give for the Es at www.kentuckygse.com. Donations help ensure all of GSE’s programs remain free for students.
As GSE embarks on its second decade, new logos and branding, along with a new website, have been created to convey the energy, teamwork, and progression of support GSE provides from its high school Summer Startup program to its Collegiate Pitch competition to its growing alumni support network called The Ecosystem.
“As we celebrate our 10th Anniversary, the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs has reached an exciting stage in its evolution and impact across the state. We’re reaching more students than ever with our life-changing programs and opportunities,” said Anne Jewell, president and CEO of GSE. “We’re so proud of the students who joined the journey during our first decade, and we’re here to help our past and future students create their own success right here in Kentucky.”
Carolina Johnson, a 2023 GSE graduate, was the first student from Morgan County to attend GSE. Her team won first place in the pitch competition during the first Summer Startup session in June.
“GSE has been the best experience I could ever ask for. It has changed my life for the better and I can’t wait to see in a couple years where all the relationships I’ve made take me,” said Johnson. “I’d like to go to college in-state, and using the opportunities that GSE has provided me I would like to stay in Kentucky and hopefully make the most of this wonderful commonwealth.”
Student teams pitch their business ideas during this summer’s second session on Saturday, July 29, at Northern Kentucky University. Applications for GSE’s 2024 Summer Startup and Collegiate Pitch programs will open in the fall.
GSE’s new branding was created by INgrid Design and made possible by generous funding from the Marksbury Family Foundation. INgrid Design and Louder Agency designed and built the new website.
About GSE
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) celebrates its 10th Anniversary in 2023. GSE identifies, inspires, and empowers Kentucky’s future innovators. GSE’s Summer Startup program develops entrepreneurial skills in high school students and qualifies them for college scholarships. GSE’s Collegiate Pitch program is Kentucky’s largest collegiate pitch competition, offering thousands of dollars in prizes. GSE alums have launched more than 30 businesses and filed for multiple patents. Because of strong partnerships with entities like the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet and the Cabinet for Economic Development, along with private and public supporters like The Marksbury Family Foundation and The Duke Energy Foundation, GSE programs are free for selected student entrepreneurs. For more information, visit kentuckygse.com
