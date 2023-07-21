Springfield photographer to exhibit images from the NBA’s 75th anniversary reunion
NBA Legends, Robert Parish, Paul Pierce and Kevin McHale pose for a photo during the NBA 75 Group Photo as part of the 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
NBA Legends, Rick Barry and Stephen Curry pose for a photo during the NBA 75 Group Photo as part of the 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
On August 10th Springfield-based photographer, Chris Marion will be exhibiting images from the NBA’s 75th anniversary at the Duryea Way wine & beer garden.
A look back at the NBA’s 75th anniversary reunion.
On August 10th Springfield-based photographer, Chris Marion will be exhibiting images at the weekly Duryea Way wine & beer garden from 4pm to 7pm.
The exhibit, which occurs the Thursday before Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement, is composed of photographs captured during the NBA’s 75th Anniversary celebration at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.
This was a special moment in time for basketball, as the league invited 75 of the all-time greatest players together for one event. The gallery of photos includes superstars and legends from yesterday as well as today.
“Even after all these years, it’s sometimes surreal to be in the same room with some of these larger than life heroes of the game. I still feel like just a kid from Springfield, yet here I am with the likes of Bill Walton, Shaq, and Jordan.” Marion said.
“The exhibit has been curated to give viewers of all ages a glimpse of what's happening behind the scenes. Often times this is the only time old friends and teammates see each other, so there are a lot of special moments. Of course, I may have gone a little heavy on Celtics players.”
The exhibit is free to the public and will be on display for the duration of the wine & beer garden.
A Springfield native and current resident, Chris has photographed Western Massachusetts for The Republican, the Spirit of Springfield, MGM Springfield, and many others. Among many recognizable clients, he has worked with Sports Illustrated, University of Connecticut (UConn), and most notably the NBA Entertainment. He has been paid to travel across North America and the world chasing his dreams, and capturing inspiring and captivating images.
He operates a studio at 270 Albany Street in Springfield. For more information about his services for events, products, and headshots, visit https://www.chrismarion.com or contact him at 413-297-2522.
