GBI Announces Public Input Period and Complimentary Pilot Program for Green Globes® Net Zero Energy & Carbon Programs
GBI’s Green Globes Net Zero programs provide the needed incentive for every building owner to evaluate their progress toward net zero objectives.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) is pleased to announce two new certification programs: Green Globes Net Zero Energy (NZE) and Green Globes Net Zero Carbon (NZC). These programs will support building and portfolio owners’ efforts to establish baselines, measure progress, and validate compliance with building performance standards, municipal regulations, federal sustainability objectives, and ESG reporting requirements. GBI’s programs simplify certification and recognition of Net Zero achievements using time- and cost-effective tools and processes.
— Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO
GBI’s Green Globes Net Zero (NZ) Programs Support Regulatory Compliance and ESG Reporting
The two programs along with the Green Globes NZ Calculator are designed to provide a graduated opportunity to validate progress over time. Minimum requirements for recognition include a 50% reduction in either site net energy use intensity (for Green Globes NZE) or net CO2 equivalent (for Green Globes NZC) to be recognized as ‘Emerging.’ From there, building and portfolio owners can progress toward ‘Distinguished’ at 90% and ‘Exemplary 100’ at 100%, which is the ultimate net zero objective. The programs support new buildings and major renovations, existing buildings, and portfolios. New buildings will receive validation as “Designed to Achieve” one of these levels of recognition.
“GBI’s Green Globes Net Zero programs provide the needed incentive for every building owner to evaluate their progress toward net zero objectives,” stated Vicki Worden, GBI president and CEO. “The key is to get owners started and this program provides them with time- and cost-effective validation of their progress that can then be used to support regulatory compliance and ESG reporting.”
Public Input Period Through August 30, 2023
GBI is seeking public input on the structure, methodology, and market alignment of its Net Zero programs. Input will be reviewed by subject matter experts and considered for continuous improvement of the programs following procedures found in Public Input Procedures for Non-Standards. Interested parties should return their GBI Public Input Form and return to input@thegbi.org no later than August 30, 2023.
Complimentary Pilot Opportunity Through December 31, 2023
Additionally, GBI invites buildings and portfolios to pilot both Net Zero programs. Project teams will be assigned a GBI Project Manager, and when ready for validation, a third-party Green Globes Assessor will confidentially review building/ portfolio data. As needed, the GGA can input available data into the Green Globes NZ Calculator on the owner’s behalf. Following a review of data inputs and documentation, a report will be provided containing the results and personalized recommendations for improvement. Projects that meet minimum requirements and that have completed third-party validation of their achievement level will be eligible for recognition under the Green Globes Net Zero Energy and/or Green Globes Net Zero Carbon programs.
The project team for each participating building will receive a report with recommendations based on its progress, even if ineligible at the time of validation for recognition. These programs are designed to support every building or portfolio owner on their journey toward net zero objectives. Complimentary pilot registration is available through December 31, 2023.
To participate in the public input period and or in the complimentary pilot, register here. Following registration, the public input form, program materials, instructions, and the Green Globes Net Zero Calculator (beta version) will be emailed.
Please direct any questions to Emily Marx, Sr. Mgr., Standards & Program Support, at input@thegbi.org or 503-274-0448 x103.
