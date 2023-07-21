FloridaCommerce Announces the Tampa Area June 2023 Employment Data

FloridaCommerce Announces Tampa Metro Area Led the State in Job Gains in Professional and Business Services, Education and Health Services and Construction Over the Year in June 2023

~Floridians remain confident in available job opportunities as state sees continued labor force growth and record business formations~

Tampa, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce announced In June 2023, the Tampa metro area led the metro areas in job gains over the year in professional and business services, increasing by 18,600 jobs; education and health services, increasing by 18,600 jobs and construction increasing by 4,300 jobs. Floridians remain confident in available job opportunities as the state sees continued labor force growth and record business formations. Florida has seen more business formations than any other state since 2020, with 326,115 new business formations in 2023 alone.

Additionally, the Tampa area gained the most private sector jobs among all metro areas over the year in June 2023. Tampa area’s private sector employment grew by 58,500 jobs over the year, an increase of 4.4 percent.

The Tampa area’s labor force grew by 73,403 over the year in June 2023, a 4.4 percent increase. The unemployment rate in the Tampa area was 3.0 percent in June 2023, unchanged over the year. The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were professional and business services, increasing by 18,600 jobs; and education and health services, increasing by 18,600 jobs.

In June 2023, Florida’s labor force grew by 2.4 percent (+257,000) over the year, 0.6 percentage point faster than the national labor force growth rate of 1.8 percent over the same time period. Over the month in June 2023, Florida’s labor force grew by 0.4 percent (+41,000), faster than the national rate of 0.1 percent over the same time period.

Florida’s private sector employment increased by 296,100 jobs (+3.6 percent) over the year in June 2023, faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 2.4 percent over the same time period. Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s for 27 consecutive months since April 2021.

The professional and business services sectors gained the most jobs among all major industries in June 2023, adding 4,800 jobs (+0.3 percent) over the month, followed by construction adding 4,000 jobs (+0.7 percent); and information, adding 2,900 jobs (+1.9 percent).

Data from the month of June continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 456,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the June 2023 jobs reports by region, please see below:

To view the June 2023 employment data, visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, the Department has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight.

