Governor Ron DeSantis Directs Florida Division of Emergency Management to Deploy Emergency Management Team in Response to Historic Flooding in Vermont

BARRE, Vt. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida is deploying a team of Floodplain Management Specialists from the Florida Division of Emergency Management to assist communities and floodplain officials in Vermont. These specialized teams will work directly with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources on substantial damage estimates, training support, and field-based inspections of flood-damaged structures within Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHA).

 

“The devastation caused by catastrophic flooding has left citizens in Vermont in need of assistance as they begin the long process of recovery,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The State of Florida is proud to deploy these specialized teams and stands ready to provide additional support.”

 

“Florida’s floodplain management officials are nationally recognized as leaders in their field and are prepared to provide needed support in response to historic flooding in Vermont,” said Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “The Division remains willing and able to deploy additional assistance as requested through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.”

 

This team of specialists will join one Individual Assistance Officer to assist the State of Vermont with recovery efforts. Florida’s Emergency Management Assistance Compact Advance Team Member has supported the State of Vermont as an External Resources Unit Leader helping Vermont coordinate out-of-state assistance.

 

