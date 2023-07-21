New website from acclaimed poet, writer, playwright, and electronic musician Daniel Tobias Behan
Acclaimed poet, writer, playwright, and electronic musician Daniel Tobias Behan has launched a brand new website highlighting his work: www.dtbehan.com
Daniel Tobias Behan is an acclaimed London-born writer, poet, playwright and electronic musician. Co-founder of the innovative bass music label Quantum Progression Audio in 2011, he was runner up in the Best Newcomer category in the Nu-Rave Awards that year.
His 2021 vinyl release, the You Time EP on Erupt Records, was playlisted by Apple Music and featured on Traxsource Techno Essentials.
A prolific creative writer since childhood, Behan refocused upon writing in 2016, and performed regularly at the London Irish Centre, Camden. He was interviewed in 2018 by the Irish Post as part of their London Calling podcast series.
Daniel Tobias Behan’s first poem to be published by a poetry journal was ‘Love Of Mine’ in 2019. It featured in Foxglove Journal, proving to be hugely popular. He has since had further poetry published via Foxglove Journal, Writeresque Literary Magazine, and Channillo.
Collaborating with esteemed actor, playwright, and poet Nora Connolly (author of the celebrated play ‘Nora And Jim’) and filmmaker Patrick O’Mahony in 2020, the trio produced the short film The Visit, based upon Behan’s 2019 poem of the same name.
Son of the late Brian Behan – brother of writers/musicians Brendan and Dominic, and father to writer Janet Behan (Daniel’s sister) – with Brian Behan being the author of Mother Of All The Behans (based upon the life story of Daniel’s grandmother, Kathleen Behan), adapted successfully for the stage from the 1980s until present.
Runner Up – Best Newcomer, Nu-Rave Awards 2011
UK Hardcore Vinyl Top 10
(Bright Lights – You Time, Erupt Records)
Music releases: Quantum Progression Audio, Boomsha, Erupt, Knocked For Six, Vitamina Recordings, Future Jungle Blog
Poetry commissioned/published:
Foxglove Journal
Writeresque Literary Magazine
Channillo.com
Wordpress.com
Commissioned writer for Memod.com
“…he amply demonstrates a depth of breakage programming and rave dynamics that set him alongside the original innovators.”
Piccadilly Records
“Daniel is carrying the flame for a family of literary legends.”
The Irish Post
Daniel Tobias Behan
