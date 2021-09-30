New musical release from Daniel Tobias Behan: the You Time EP on Erupt Records
Poet & musician Daniel Tobias Behan, of the acclaimed Behan & Kearney musical & literary family, has a new vinyl release on Yorkshire-based label Erupt Records.
Poet & musician Daniel Tobias Behan, fifth child of writer Brian Behan of the acclaimed Behan & Kearney musical & literary family, has a new vinyl release on Yorkshire-based label Erupt Records under the pseudonym Bright Lights, following on from this year's release on Vitamina Recordings.
The You Time EP by Bright Lights features 5 tracks of fierce, enthralling electronica, echoing the '90s rave era. The EP is causing a commotion on the underground, receiving praise and airplay from Schoco, DJ Code of Kool FM, Redíneas, Love Lizard, K Super, Breakbeat Scientist, DJ Squid (Plates Records) and Glowkid among others.
"Wicked EP from Bright Lights and Erupt Records here. If you like your breakbeat hardcore with a pinch of I.D.M. and 'nuff uplifting vibes, then this one's for you." - Stuart Hayes, Breakbeat Scientist / Strictly Nuskool Blog
"A top notch return to form. A dance floor banger, to ethereal darkness and finishing off with a proper sunrise track. Quality work!" - Love Lizard, Imaginarium / Yeskru Records / Boomsha Recordings
"Show your support on this one!" - Glowkid, Kniteforce Radio
The vinyl release will be available from November 5th, 2021 from the Lobster Records website lobsterrecords.co.uk and the Erupt Records bandcamp eruptrecordsuk.bandcamp.com with pre-orders available from Lobster Records from October 1st, 2021.
