Equator Appliances Introduces Space and Time-Saving 110V 1.6 CF Washer + Vented Sensor Refresh Dryer Bundle

Super Washer and compact standard dryer

Cutting-edge laundry appliance combo designed to meet the unique needs of the customer

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Appliances, the pinnacle of manufacturing innovative home appliances, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, the Equator 110V 1.6 CF Washer with Pet Cycle and 110V 3.5CF Vented Sensor Refresh Dryer. This dynamic laundry duo has been meticulously crafted to save space and time offering a premium set of features and cycle types.

The Equator 110V 1.6 CF Washer with Pet Cycle is especially valuable for pet-loving households. As part of its advanced features, this washer includes a Pet Cycle, which is specifically designed to effectively clean pet bedding, blankets, and toys while ensuring optimal care for the items. The Pet Cycle utilizes a combination of precise temperature control and specialized agitation settings to eliminate pet hair, dander, and odor, providing a hygienic and fresh laundry experience.

“Our latest washer-dryer bundle truly delivers the complete package in terms of flexibility and top-tier features,” said Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “We’re thrilled to deliver the products our customers need to optimize their time, energy usage, and interior space, while also helping them keep their laundry as clean as possible.”

Both the washer and dryer are compact in size, making them ideal for homes with limited space. There is also a side-by-side option for those who prefer this configuration. The set includes 16 programs — including ECO, Heavy, Normal, Wool, Baby, and Quiet. It also includes 4 memory programs, which helps busy individuals save even more time. All other premium programs and cycle types are geared toward helping users of this appliance bundle optimize their time each day, so that they can spend more time on living, and less time on chores.

Key features of the Equator 110V 1.6 CF Washer with Pet Cycle and 110V 3.5CF Vented Sensor Refresh Dryer include:

● Pet Cycle for thorough cleaning and elimination of pet hair, dander, and odors

● Allergen Cycle, which can help reduce allergy symptoms through the elimination of dust, dander, pollen, and more.

● Vented design and sensor system in the dryer for efficient drying cycles and energy conservation.

● Compact size and 110V compatibility for easy installation in any space.

● Winterize Cycle for quick and easy winterization at the touch of a button.

● Wrinkle Guard feature that keeps clothing crisp and smooth.

The Equator 110V 1.6 CF Washer with Pet Cycle and 110V 3.5CF Vented Sensor Refresh Dryer can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide for $1,519.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

