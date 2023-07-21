Equator Appliances Unveils Cutting-Edge All-in-One Combo Washer Dryer Solution

Small Home Combo Washer Dryer

Streamlining Laundry Care with the Latest All-in-One Combo Washer Dryer by SmallHome Appliances

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Home Appliances is thrilled to announce the launch of the Small Home 1.62 cu.ft./15 lbs All-in-One Combo Washer-Dryer. Eliminating the need for two separate laundry appliances, users can wash and dry in the same unit. This latest release is set to bring a massive shift to the laundry appliance industry, pushing the limits of innovation and convenience.

“We’re confident that our customers — as well as those who’ve never used our appliances before — are going to be thoroughly impressed by the SKU 4600 all-in-one washer-dryer combo,” said Nick Mathews of Small Home Appliances. “Our team specifically designed this single appliance to save space, money, and energy in a way that the industry has never seen before.”

Measuring 33.5 x 23.6 x 21.8 (HxWxD in inches), the All-in-One Combo Washer-Dryer can fit easily into almost any space, including studio apartments, tiny homes, and vacation rentals. It has a total capacity of 1.62 cubic feet (15 lbs), making it possible to wash and dry everything at one time.

In addition to its one-of-a-kind design, the All-in-One Combo Washer-Dryer is equipped with an outstanding list of premium features. Built with 15 programs between washer and dryer, including Prewash, ECO, Sanitize, Sensor Dry, Quiet, and more, users can meet their precise needs and preferences with each load.

One highly popular cycle type among cat and dog owners is Pet Cycle. This exciting new feature has the ability to eliminate pet hair from all types of fabrics. Allergen Cycle is another top-rated cycle type, as it is capable of eliminating dust, dander, pollen, and other allergens from clothing and fabrics. Lastly, Winterize Cycle makes winterizing the appliance within minutes a breeze.

Other not-to-miss features on this ETL Certified appliance include oversuds control, a secure child lock, an anti-bacterial drum baffle, built-in diagnostics, and an Add-a-Sock option.

The SmallHome's All-in-One Combo Washer-Dryer (SKU 4600 model) can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide for $1,589

About Small Home Appliances.

SmallHome Appliances has been marketing home appliances to the small home industry since 2006. The company’s flagship product is a combo washer-dryer, a single unit that washes and dries in the same machine. Models have been available in venting and non-venting types and many colors. For more information, please visit https://smallhome.com/index.php