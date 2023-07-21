Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,797 in the last 365 days.

Equator Appliances Introduces Cutting-Edge Smart Washer

Super Washer

Super Washer

Streamlining Laundry Care with the Latest Smart Washer

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Home Appliances is gearing up to launch a new smart washer in its U.S. market, the Smallhome 1.62 cu.ft./15 lbs. Super Washer. Crafted with groundbreaking programs and features, this latest appliance release is intended to solve some of the most common laundry-related pain points that are experienced on a daily basis.

“We’re proud to finally announce the release of our latest Super Washer, the EW 826 model throughout our U.S. market,” said Nick Mathews of Small Home Appliances. “We’ve loaded this appliance with exceptional features that are time-saving, energy-saving, and capable of making our customers’ lives easier.”

The stackable washer measures 33.5 x 23.5 x 21.85 (HxWxD in inches) and has a total capacity of 1.62 cu. ft. (15 lbs). It boasts 16 total programs, including 12 wash programs, and 4 memory programs. Popular everyday programs include Normal, Prewash, and Heavy. There are also a number of specialty programs/cycles that make this washer truly one-of-a-kind.

Allergen Cycle eliminates dust mites, dander, and pollen from clothing, making this a must-have appliance among allergy sufferers. Additionally, Pet Cycle effectively removes pesky pet hair from clothing, bedding, and other fabrics. Finally, Winterize Cycle provides a quick and simple way to winterize your machine within minutes.

Users of the Small Home 1.62 cu.ft./15 lbs. Super Washer also enjoys numerous other features, including Child Lock, Delay Start, End of Cycle Chime, enhanced energy saving – auto display off after 5 mins, diagnostic sensors, an anti-bacterial drum baffle, and a color-coded LED display.

To buy or learn more about the Small Home's 1.62 cu.ft./15 lbs. Super Washer 826, explore Small Home's complete range of innovative products, please visit their official website at https://smallhome.com/

About Small Home Appliances
Small Home Appliances has been marketing home appliances to the small home industry since 2006. The company’s flagship product is a combo washer-dryer, a single unit that washes and dries in the same machine. Models have been available in venting and non-venting types and many colors.
For more information, please visit https://smallhome.com/index.php

Nick Mathews
Equator Advanced Appliances
+1 713-589-2123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Equator Appliances Introduces Cutting-Edge Smart Washer

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more