Equator Appliances Introduces Cutting-Edge Smart Washer

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Home Appliances is gearing up to launch a new smart washer in its U.S. market, the Smallhome 1.62 cu.ft./15 lbs. Super Washer. Crafted with groundbreaking programs and features, this latest appliance release is intended to solve some of the most common laundry-related pain points that are experienced on a daily basis.

“We’re proud to finally announce the release of our latest Super Washer, the EW 826 model throughout our U.S. market,” said Nick Mathews of Small Home Appliances. “We’ve loaded this appliance with exceptional features that are time-saving, energy-saving, and capable of making our customers’ lives easier.”

The stackable washer measures 33.5 x 23.5 x 21.85 (HxWxD in inches) and has a total capacity of 1.62 cu. ft. (15 lbs). It boasts 16 total programs, including 12 wash programs, and 4 memory programs. Popular everyday programs include Normal, Prewash, and Heavy. There are also a number of specialty programs/cycles that make this washer truly one-of-a-kind.

Allergen Cycle eliminates dust mites, dander, and pollen from clothing, making this a must-have appliance among allergy sufferers. Additionally, Pet Cycle effectively removes pesky pet hair from clothing, bedding, and other fabrics. Finally, Winterize Cycle provides a quick and simple way to winterize your machine within minutes.

Users of the Small Home 1.62 cu.ft./15 lbs. Super Washer also enjoys numerous other features, including Child Lock, Delay Start, End of Cycle Chime, enhanced energy saving – auto display off after 5 mins, diagnostic sensors, an anti-bacterial drum baffle, and a color-coded LED display.

Small Home Appliances has been marketing home appliances to the small home industry since 2006. The company’s flagship product is a combo washer-dryer, a single unit that washes and dries in the same machine. Models have been available in venting and non-venting types and many colors.

