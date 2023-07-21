AI in Government Market valued close to US$9 billion in 2021, to experience rapid growth over the next 6 years
Artificial intelligence (AI) in the government market was valued at US$8.80 billion in 2021.
The major requirements propelling the AI in government market include huge data analysis, cost-efficiency, quick response time, coupled with the rapid adoption of cloud computing.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2023 and 2028, Artificial intelligence (AI) in government market was valued at US$8.80 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
The prime factors propelling the market growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in government include the need for huge data analysis, cost-efficiency, and faster response time, coupled with the rapid adoption of cloud computing among several others.
AI (Artificial Intelligence) is increasingly being adopted by governments around the world to enhance governance, improve public services, and address various societal challenges. Governments are using chatbots and virtual assistants that are driven by AI to provide the public with information and help. AI plays a crucial role in the creation of smart cities, where technology is used to enhance urban services and optimize resource distribution.
Various collaboration and technological advancements are taking place in the market that are driving the AI in government market growth. For instance, AI-powered integrated traffic management and the eChallan system were launched in Goa, India, by the Goa chief Minister in March 2023. The device can identify ambulances and fire trucks and aid in the automatic traffic clearance process.
Similarly, the start of the second phase of the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence initiative was announced by Canada's Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Industry in June 2022. The government's goal to accelerate the commercialization and deployment of AI throughout the nation's economy is reflected in this launch, which is supported by an investment of over US$ 443 million.
The artificial intelligence (AI) in government market is divided into hardware, software, and services depending on the offering. There is a high demand for powerful hardware infrastructure to handle the computational requirements of AI algorithms in the government sector. Various governments are investing in the upgradation of hardware to support AI initiatives within their organizations. For instance, the UK government announced an investment of $1.1 billion in AI for building a top-notch exascale computer to advance AI capabilities for public benefit.
The market is segmented into machine learning, deep learning, machine vision, and natural language processing based on the technology. Natural language processing and machine learning are frequently in high demand across several government applications. NLP is in demand for enhancing citizen services, automating administrative tasks, and analyzing large volumes of textual data, including public opinion, social media, and legal documents. Machine learning is in high demand for tasks such as predictive analytics, fraud detection, cybersecurity, resource allocation, and policy modeling.
According to geographical segmentation, North America is projected to hold a sizable share of the AI in government market during the forecast period owing to early adoption of new technologies in the region coupled with the presence of major market players such as Microsoft Corporation, and IBM. The region is adopting various AI technologies in the government sector to ease the administration. For instance, the OECD AI Policy Observatory platform was established in February 2020 to facilitate policy analysis in the areas where AI has the most impact. The US government commenced around 47 AI initiatives associated with the Observatory. Moreover, the GPAI initiative was launched in June 2020 for the advancement of AI in a manner consistent with democratic rights.
The research includes coverage of Accenture, Microsoft Corporation, ALEX – Alternative Experts LLC, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, IBM, SAS Insitute Inc., DataRobot, DigitalAI, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, and C3.ai among other significant market players in the artificial intelligence (AI) in government market.
This report segments the artificial intelligence (AI) in government market as follows:
• By Offering
o Hardware
o Software
o Services
• By Technology
o Machine Learning
o Deep Learning
o Machine Vision
o Natural Language Processing
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o The Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
