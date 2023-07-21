Paper Cups Market estimated to reach US$10.96 billion valuation by 2028
The paper cups market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% to be valued at nearly US$11 billion by 2028.
Rising consumption of beverages such as tea and coffee, growing environmental awareness coupled with the expanding food industry are some of the prime factors propelling the paper cups market growth.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report on the Paper Cups Market forecasted between 2023 and 2028, published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the paper cups market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$10.96 billion by 2028.
Paper cups are disposable cups made from paperboard or cardboard, usually lined with a thin layer of plastic or wax to make them waterproof. These cups are commonly used to serve beverages such as hot coffee, tea, cold drinks, and others.
Collaborations and technological advancements leading to new product launches are significantly driving the paper cups market. For instance, WinCup Inc. launched a first-ever PHA-lined paper cup ‘phade’ for hot beverages in April 2023. It is an advanced alternative to traditional paper cups as it can be safely composted.
In August 2022, Graphic Packaging teamed up with a local Coca-Cola bottler to introduce the first paperboard KeelClip packaging for multipack cans in the United States. At the Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages production plant in Elmsford, New York, a KeelClip 1600 multi-packing machine will be installed as part of the cooperation.
The paper cups market is segmented into printed paper cups and non-printed paper cups by design. Non-printed paper cups are often preferred for basic and cost-effective beverage service. They are widely used in places where branding or customization is not a priority. Printed paper cups are popular in markets where branding, marketing, and visual appeal are significant considerations. Many cafes, restaurants, and businesses opt for printed cups to showcase their logos, promotional messages, or artistic designs.
The market is segmented into hot beverages, cold beverages, ice creams, and others based on application. The rising consumption of tea and coffee is likely to contribute significantly to the hot beverages segment growth. For instance, tea consumption per person has grown at an annual rate of 2.5 percent over the past ten years as per the US FAO 2022 report. In 2021, global tea production rose to approximately 6.5 million tonnes as compared to 6.3 million tonnes in 2020 according to the same source.
According to geographic segmentation, North America is anticipated to hold a sizable share of the paper cups market during the forecast period owing to the busy lifestyle, high beverage consumption, and eating outside habits. For instance, more than 159 million Americans consume tea every day and the United States remains the third-largest tea importer globally according to the U.S. Tea Association 2021 report. Moreover, coffee consumption among adults aged 40-59 has grown by over 6% since January 2020 according to the National Coffee Association.
The research includes coverage of F Bender Limited, Huhtamaki, Graphic Packaging International, Dart Container Corporation, Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products, Go-Pak Group, WinCup, Printed Cup Company, and TCL Halma among other significant players in the paper cups market.
This paper cups market report segments the market as follows:
• By Design
o Printed Paper Cups
o Non-Printed Paper Cups
• By Application
o Hot Beverages
o Cold Beverages
o Ice Creams
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Israel
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Malaysia
• Singapore
• Cambodia
• Brunei
• Laos
• Myanmar
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Others
