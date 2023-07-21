Vinfast to hold EV factory groundbreaking ceremony in US

VIETNAM, July 21 -

HÀ NỘI — VinFast, the subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has announced it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony of its electric vehicle (EV) factory in North Carolina, the US, on July 28.

This will be the first EV manufacturing facility in the state and help contribute to the supply of this kind of vehicles in North America, accelerating the global green mobility revolution.

The facility will be built at the Triangle Innovation Point in Chatham County. Covering an area of approximately 1,800 acres, VinFast's factory is designed to reach a capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year in Phase 1. The factory will consist of two main areas: production and assembly. The complex will also house supplementary supplier businesses.

The project has received basic permits to begin Phase 1 construction. When the manufacturing complex commences operations, VinFast's factory will create an ecosystem of suppliers and help generate thousands of new jobs.

Lê Thị Thu Thủy, CEO of VinFast Auto, said that the manufacturing facility in North Carolina is one of VinFast's key projects. When it begins operations, the factory will be VinFast's primary supplier of EVs to the North American market. The company also hopes the construction of the factory in Chatham County will contribute to advancing the clean energy economy in the US and help to support North Carolina's green mobility strategy.

The factory is expected to start production in 2025. Last year, VinFast was awarded a US$1.2 billion incentive package from the State of North Carolina for this project, along with critical financial support from the City of Sanford, Chatham County, and the Golden Leaf Foundation.

In addition to the factory, VinFast is accelerating its business and brand recognition in the US by expanding its retail store and service centre system, organising local test drives and displaying products events throughout California. These efforts will aid in bringing opportunities for customers to directly experience VinFast's EVs. — VNS