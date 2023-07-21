FPT Software inks a partnership agreement with Nippon Seiki

VIETNAM, July 21 -

HÀ NỘI — Global IT services provider FPT Software recently signed a partnership agreement with Nippon Seiki – the world's leading supplier of information display products for automobiles and motorcycles.

The partnership was launched at a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in Hà Nội, which announced FPT Software as Nippon Seiki's software development partner. In the initial phase of the collaboration, FPT Software will develop platforms and applications for Nippon Seiki’s motorcycle metres, leveraging its extensive expertise in software development and the automotive domain.

Nippon Seiki, a global tier-1 supplier of metres and head-up displays (HUD), with a market share of nearly 50 per cent for these products worldwide, has been facing increasing market demands and a shortage of automotive software engineers globally. To meet Nippon Seiki's needs, FPT Software will convene a team of hundreds of highly skilled software engineers by 2025 and plans to double this workforce by 2027.

Joining forces with FPT Software will also enable Nippon Seiki to rely on a trusted, experienced partner for software while focusing on its core hardware development. This alliance expects to embrace the latest innovations in human-machine interfaces, bringing high-tech and high-quality products to vehicle manufacturers and consumers worldwide. Before this collaboration, FPT Software had already worked on multiple unit testing projects with Nippon Seiki's subsidiaries, showcasing its exceptional delivery outcomes and expertise. The company has been known for providing comprehensive services and solutions to top-tier car original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automakers to reduce time-to-market, achieve world-class certifications, and ensure safety and security for their next-generation vehicles. — VNS