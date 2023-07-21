Withdrawn application: Jesduvroq, daprodustat, Date of withdrawal: 12/07/2023, Initial authorisation

GlaxoSmithKline Trading Services Limited withdrew its application for a marketing authorisation of Jesduvroq for the treatment of adult patients with symptoms of anaemia caused by chronic kidney disease.
The company withdrew the application on 12 July 2023.
