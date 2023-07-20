Submit Release
Withdrawn application: Gazyvaro, obinutuzumab, Date of withdrawal: 04/07/2023, Post-authorisation

Roche Registration GmbH withdrew its application for the use of Gazyvaro as a pre-treatment to reduce the risk of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) associated with Columvi (glofitamab), a cancer medicine used to treat adults with a blood cancer called diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

The company withdrew the application on 4 July 2023.

