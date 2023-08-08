Silwood Technology announce Safyr integration with Microsoft Purview
The ability to exploit ERP metadata curated in Safyr with Purview further extends the value of Microsoft's data governance suite
The ability to export metadata from Safyr to Purview extends the reach of Safyr and enables Microsoft customers to obtain more value from their investment in both Purview and their ERP applications.”ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silwood Technology Limited announce that metadata curated from leading application packages from SAP, Microsoft, Oracle and Salesforce in Safyr can now be ingested and exploited in Microsoft Purview Data Catalog. Microsoft Purview is a suite of solutions covering data governance, risk, and compliance that can assist organizations more effectively govern, protect, and manage their data.
— Roland Bullivant
Safyr is the world’s most advanced solution for harvesting, viewing, analyzing and curating metadata from enterprise applications. It provides a single platform that can be used to understand and exploit the metadata of market leading ERP packaged systems, whether implemented on-premise or in the cloud.
Many of the world’s largest organizations use Safyr to help them realize the benefits they expect from data governance, data catalog, analytics and other transformation projects involving their mission critical enterprise applications.
Their data analysts and engineers are able to utilize Safyr’s unique features to overcome the inherent challenges in accessing and exploiting the metadata in their mission critical enterprise applications.
Silwood Technology’s partners use Safyr to drive faster implementation of their solutions and increase customer satisfaction.
About Silwood Technology Limited
Silwood Technology is the leading supplier of self-service metadata harvesting software products for Enterprise Application Packages including SAP, SAP BW, SAP S/4HANA, SAP MDG, SAP SuccessFactors HXM, Salesforce, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Microsoft Dynamics.
Silwood Technology’s product, Safyr® supports customers and partners in accelerating the delivery of complex data governance and other critical data and information management transformation projects.
Silwood partners include Collibra, Alation, Precisely, Informatica, Quest Erwin, Zeenea, Solidatus, Idera and more.
To learn more about Silwood Technology please visit https://www.silwoodtechnology.com/
Note: SAP is the trademark or registered trademarks of SAP AG. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.
