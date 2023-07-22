Submit Release
"MaiBuHaoChe" debuted in New York's Times Square NASDAQ

NYC, NY, USA, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, "MaiBuHaoChe" made its debut in New York's Times Square.
 
As one of the world's most famous display windows, the large screens on the NASDAQ have become a symbol of corporate power.
 
"MaiBuHaoChe" aims to be the world's top luxury car sales brand. With high efficiency in supply chain management, high performance-price ratio and high quality services, the brand meets the needs of consumers in terms of appearance, configuration and performance as well as brand image and value.
 
"MaiBuHaoChe" insists on taking customers as its core, continuously improving service quality so that each customer can feel more comfortable. In its promotion and advertising, the brand selects highly recognizable elements and symbols so that consumers can immediately recognize its presence and create a strong sense of identity. At the same time, "MaiBuHaoChe" provides professional after-sales service for customers with high quality car purchasing and service experience. For "MaiBuHaoChe", the sale of cars is more than a transaction; it is also a long-term partnership and trust.
 
In a fiercely competitive car sales market, it is especially important to "MaiBuHaoChe" to create brand value. Through continuous efforts and innovation, this brand will be able to spread globally and become the leading automotive sales leader.
 
Its appearance on New York's large NASDAQ screen was an important milestone for the "MaiBuHaoChe" brand. With its innovative thinking, excellent quality, thoughtful and professional services, the brand continues to uphold its commitment to brand value in order to satisfy consumers' needs and create more value.

