Clinical Psychologist and Filmmaker Dr. Meleeka Clary to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “What kind of woman do I want to be? One who is able to live though things that I have went through and share them with others so they can learn from the same things to better themselves. I adore the living of positive psychology that thinking that there are more good people than bad in this world. I totally believe in social change by sharing my good faith and beliefs that everyone is born to do great things within their means. I also believe in sharing your thoughts and ideas to anyone to make them a better person.” This is an observation from our amazing guest Dr. Meleeka Clary, who shares an even more amazing story.

Dr. Meleeka Clary is a clinical psychologist, author, actress, model, director, writer, human rights activist, and producer of the film Three Corners of Deception. Released 2021 in selected theaters, Three Corners of Deception will also be released worldwide in 2023 on various streaming platforms. She also has her own psychology podcast titled The Dr. Meleeka Clary Show on Bold Brave TV. Working in the entertainment industry and in psychology, according to Dr. Clary go hand-in-hand.

“I started at thirteen years old. I was a cheerleader at my middle school,” recalls Dr. Clary. The director of the cheerleading team also happened to be the director of the school theatre. She asked me if I wanted to be a lead in the play. The director liked it, and she recommended that I perform in some dramas. It really opened the door for me to get into acting and modeling. While I really enjoyed it, I also left it for sixteen years due to the sexual invitations that were being offered and I didn’t want to get in that industry.”

“I went to law school for a year but was only moderately successful due to a divorce I was going through,” adds Dr. Clary. Meanwhile, I also counseled people going through domestic violence and substance abuse. Taking a break from law school, I decided to apply to earn a PhD in clinical psychology. I always wanted to be a psychologist.”

Dr. Clary offers general clinical psychology services, which according to her, range from, depression, anxiety, couples counseling, marriage counseling, etc. “I do everything,” summarizes Dr. Clary. “If the client needs to be evaluated for a mental disorder, I can do that.” In addition, Dr. Clary offers her clinical psychology services pro bono, meaning that there is no charge to a patient who desires her services. “Caring is sharing,” expresses Dr. Clary.

In conjunction with her clinical psychology, Dr. Clary also hosts a podcast on Bold Brave TV titled The Dr. Meleeka Clary Show. Airing globally every Thursday at 2pm Eastern, it is “about how to help towards bettering the quality of life with positive psychology.” Also, helpful tips regarding surviving the entertainment industry, and the judicial system with incorporating informative information. Since, Dr. Meleeka Clary, possesses experience in the said topics she wants her show to be based on helping others.

One of Dr. Clary’s signature projects is a film that she produced and acted in titled, Three Corners of Deception. “Based on true events, it’s based on boy meets girl on a vacation during Memorial Day weekend,” explains Dr. Clary. “It was love at first sight. I met an attorney, but you don’t know who you’re dealing with. Later on, when you get to know this individual, you realize it’s a lot of deception. Because he was an attorney, it could have destroyed me, especially during a bitter custody battle, where the judge threatened me with jail time, because I wanted my son to be baptized. I ended up protesting because I know my rights as a paralegal. The video went viral on YouTube and the judge ultimately recused himself. It's a passion movie which ultimately inspired me to get back into the entertainment industry, due to the activism.”

Three Corners of Deception has earned over seventy recognitions from various independent film festivals. The most significant winning an award from the Toronto International Women Film Festival in the categories of Feature Documentary, Best Female Director, Best Human Rights, and Best First Time Female Filmmaker.

Dr. Clary has a new film in the works titled The Boston Girls. “It’s about the challenges, troubles and trials of five girls from Boston, beginning at the age of ten, eighteen, and then thirty-six,” explains Dr. Clary. “It’s about being strong as a Boston girl. It’s also based on true events.”

“No matter what you want to do in life, do what you want to do, as long as it’s not hurting anybody,” concludes Dr. Clary. “It doesn’t really matter what anyone else thinks. Don’t let anyone pressure you. It’s what you think about you. Stop being so hard on yourself.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Meleeka Clary in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday July 25th at 1pm Eastern

