Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2031

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Research

Greenhouse horticulture is another name for protected cropping. Protected cropping involves the use of a greenhouse, glasshouse, shade house, or screen house.

Commercial greenhouse horticulture began by using soil as the foundation for all plants due to its ease of availability and reduced initial infrastructure expenses.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Greenhouse Horticulture Market," The greenhouse horticulture market size was $32.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $65.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16982.

Greenhouse horticulture is another name for protected cropping. Protected cropping involves the use of a greenhouse, glasshouse, shade house, or screen house. During this process, crops such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers are grown within or under shelter. The greenhouse provides crops with a controlled environment that protects them from harsh climatic conditions and pests. Furthermore, a controlled environment boosts crop yield, which is why greenhouses are becoming more popular in Africa, India, and the Middle East.

Global Key Players:

Richel Group,

Rough Brothers, Inc.,

Certhon,

Poly-Tex, Inc.,

Europrogress,

Luiten Greenhouses,

Sotrafa, Netafim,

Dalsem,

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV.,

Buy Full Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5d6ad78c7d3d53424f6a41dda59b6f45

The global greenhouse horticulture industry is segmented on the basis of product, type, and region. By product the market is classified into fruits & vegetables, nursery crops, flowers & ornamentals, and others. By type, the market is classified into plastic greenhouse and glass greenhouse. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report focuses on the global greenhouse horticulture market share, greenhouse horticulture market trends, and the major products & applications, where greenhouse horticulture is practiced. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the greenhouse horticulture market growth market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on greenhouse horticulture market demand in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL ORGANIC FOODMARKET

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global demand for greenhouse horticulture grew in a measurable way. Beginning in 2020, people modified their food purchasing and consumption routines during COVID-19.

COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial operations. However, as fewer people leave their homes for errands and purchases, the supply of agriculture products is becoming increasingly scarce. Consumers have rushed to grocery stores and retailers, necessitating frequent deliveries to replenish their shelves.

Furthermore, many greenhouse producers are finding it difficult to ship out their stock as a result of the supply-chain interruption. Countries around the world are facing a lockdown and mandatory social separation imposed by government authorities in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic, resulting in limited and delayed imports and exports.

Key Findings of the Study

On the basis of type, the fruits and vegetable segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/greenhouse-horticulture-market-A16608