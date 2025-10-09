Global Port Equipment Market to Reach $32.7B by 2031, Driven by Rising Global Trade & Automation

Ports are shifting from raw horsepower to smart fleets—electrified machines, real-time data, and automation drive faster, cleaner turnarounds.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Port Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Equipment Type (Cranes, Forklift Trucks, Reach Stackers, Terminal Tractors, Others), by Fuel Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid), by Lifting Capacity (Up to 20 Tons, 20 to 40 Tons, Above 40 Tons), by Application (Ship Handling, Container Handling): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031" The global port equipment market size was valued at $17.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $32.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.The port equipment market includes the machinery and systems used to load, unload, move and store cargo at seaports and inland terminals — cranes (ship-to-shore, mobile, and quay), rubber-tired gantries (RTGs), reach stackers, forklifts, straddle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, conveyors, dredgers and related terminal automation and software. Demand is driven by containerization, growing global trade, port expansions and a shift toward higher-efficiency, lower-emissions and more-automated terminal operations.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47216 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀Ports are modernizing to handle larger vessels and denser container flows. The trend to megaships increases peak berth throughput requirements, encouraging terminals to invest in higher-capacity ship-to-shore cranes, automated stacking solutions and higher-performance yard equipment to avoid bottlenecks and reduce vessel turnaround time.Environmental regulation and corporate sustainability targets are accelerating replacement of diesel-driven yard vehicles and cranes with electric, hybrid or fuel-cell alternatives. Operators also prioritize equipment retrofits and energy-management systems to lower lifecycle operating costs and meet increasingly strict emissions targets.Labor challenges and the cost of skilled operators are pushing terminals toward higher levels of automation and remote operation. Remote-control RTGs, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and terminal operating systems reduce dependence on onsite labor while improving predictability and safety, although deployment depends on capex appetite and existing terminal layout.Supply-chain resilience and total-cost-of-ownership (TCO) thinking are shifting procurement strategies. Buyers are placing greater value on after-sales service, predictive maintenance, spare-parts availability and modular designs that shorten downtime. As a result, OEMs compete not only on equipment specs and price but on global service footprints and digital offerings.Digitalization is transforming fleet management: telematics, condition-monitoring, predictive analytics and integrated terminal operating systems enable higher equipment utilization, planned maintenance and data-driven berth/yard optimization. Cybersecurity and integration with port community systems are emerging operational requirements as terminals move to fully connected “smart port” operations.𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A47216 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The market is commonly segmented by equipment type (ship-to-shore cranes, RTGs, reach stackers, terminal tractors, straddle carriers, forklifts, dredgers), by power source (diesel, electric, hybrid, hydrogen/fuel cell), by degree of automation (manual, semi-automated, fully automated), and by application (container handling, bulk & breakbulk, RoRo and liquid cargo handling) — each segment carries different capex, lifecycle and regulatory considerations.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Asia-Pacific (led by China, Southeast Asia and India) dominates demand due to large-scale port expansions, rapid containerization and major transshipment hubs. Investment in new terminals, hinterland connectivity and rail–port intermodal links sustains demand for both high-capacity quay cranes and extensive yard equipment fleets, while many regional operators pilot electrification and automation projects.Europe and North America emphasize green retrofits, emissions compliance and digital upgrades. Europe’s stringent environmental standards accelerate electrification and low-emission retrofits; North America sees steady modernization tied to supply-chain resilience and inland intermodal growth. Middle East, Africa and Latin America show selective growth — driven by trade corridor upgrades and resource-commodity handling projects — but adoption of high-end automation remains uneven.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47216 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Competition is shaped by a mix of large global OEMs, regional manufacturers and specialized systems integrators. Leading suppliers differentiate on equipment performance, energy efficiency, automation-ready designs and the breadth of aftermarket service networks. Winning tenders increasingly requires bundled offers: hardware + software + long-term service contracts.Smaller and regional players compete on price and quick delivery for retrofit and mid-life upgrade markets, while systems integrators and software vendors capture value by delivering terminal automation, telematics and predictive-maintenance services. Strategic partnerships, M&A and service expansions are common as vendors seek to be one-stop providers for modern terminals.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Container handling equipment and yard automation are the fastest-growing subsegments due to megaship scale and throughput pressure.• Electrification and hybridization are accelerating, driven by emissions rules and lower operating costs over equipment lifetimes.• Terminal automation (remote operation, AGVs, TOS integration) gains traction but adoption varies with terminal layout and capex constraints.• Aftermarket services, parts availability and predictive-maintenance platforms are major purchase decision drivers.• Regional growth is concentrated in Asia-Pacific; Europe leads in green retrofits and North America emphasizes intermodal modernization.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Automated Truck Loading System MarketRubber Tired Gantry Crane MarketShip-to-Shore Cranes MarketMarine Crane MarketAutomotive Glazing MarketAutomotive Hinges MarketAutomotive Nitrous Oxide System MarketAutomotive Fascia Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.