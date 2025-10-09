Calcium Carbide Industry Sector: Key Stats & Forecasts Up to 2030 | Most Leading Companies

Calcium Carbide Market, by Application

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global calcium carbide market was valued at $11.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:The market growth is driven by the rising demand for acetylene gas across multiple industrial applications and the increasing production of steel worldwide. However, the adverse health effects associated with calcium carbide use act as a restraint. On the other hand, expanding chemical production volumes are expected to open new growth avenues during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15002 Segment Insights:By Application- The acetylene gas segment accounted for nearly four-fifths of the market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rising demand for acetylene gas in oxyacetylene cutting, welding, and heat-treating applications.- Meanwhile, the desulfurizing and deoxidizing agent segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, driven by the expanding metallurgical industry in developing countries such as China and India.By End-use Industry- The chemicals segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue leading through 2030. Calcium carbide’s role as an intermediate compound in producing chemical derivatives drives its use in this sector.- The metallurgy segment, however, is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, fueled by the growing metallurgical sector in emerging economies.Regional Analysis- The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in 2020, contributing to over four-fifths of total revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its leadership through 2030. The region is also expected to post the fastest CAGR of 5.3%, driven by the expansion of chemical, pharmaceutical, and metallurgy industries.- In contrast, North America is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period, supported by technological advancements and stable industrial demand.Key Market Players:- Denka Company Limited- AlzChem- American Elements- Thermo Fisher Scientific- Carbide Industries LLC- KC Group- Merck KGaA- MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd.- Mil-Spec Industries Corporation- Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/calcium-carbide-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

