Finding The Right Place And The Right Time
For Independent Filmmakers, The Right Time Is Now
I realize I can’t compete with multi- million dollar Marvel films. But what I can do is entertain my audience to the best of my ability. I’m just at the starting phase, there’s no where to go but up.”MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- (Mira la traducción en español debajo)
— Bryan Brooks
For decades the film industry was dominated by a handful of major studios. Aspiring filmmakers that weren’t extremely wealthy or well connected had no chance of getting their projects off the ground. The cost of a camera alone was enough to make the average movie maker’s eyes bug out. And there’s more to take into consideration; lighting, camera lenses, set design, costumes, editing, the list goes on.
But the past decade has seen a favorable change, creating a wealth of opportunity for those just starting out in the entertainment business. Camera companies have been competing against each other to produce the highest quality equipment for the lowest price, dropping 4K cameras into a much more comfortable price range for filmmakers. Dynamic audio equipment has become more affordable and readily available. Film schools have popped up in every major city and even some High Schools have offered film-related courses. The result of all this has been the explosion of independent films we’ve witnessed these past few years, created by new talent, the up-and-coming filmmakers that are finally being given a chance to share their art.
One such filmmaker is Bryan Brooks, who is the focus of this article. Bryan nearly lost his life in a tragic accident while working on a crab boat in the Bering Sea. “I was crushed by a crab pot after a 60 foot wave rocked our boat during a huge 3 day storm. A crane was used to pull the pot off my broken body. I crawled to the galley and saw myself in the mirror. I looked at the blood and the bruises, I felt the immense pain, and thought to myself - is this what you want to do with your life? Absolutely not. I want to be a filmmaker. I want to make movies. So why am I not doing it?”
It took 10 months of rehabilitation before he could comfortably lift his arm over his head. He set out on a new direction in life, taking acting classes and studying the filmmaking process. “I realized I had never put myself in the right place to accomplish the goals I’d dreamed of achieving since I was a kid. My whole life was spent working jobs I felt I needed to work to pay for things I felt I needed to have. But now I was doing what I wanted to do. I felt great about the direction my life was going. It was simple, I just put myself in the right place at the right time.”
Bryan attended a professional filmmaking school and took courses in writing, producing, editing, acting, lighting and set design. He was finally in the right place, surrounded by dozens of others with similar goals. He made several friends while attending his many classes; editors, directors, make-up artists, audio techs and lighting specialists. Bryan realized he now had everything he needed to produce a film. “I put together a team of the best and brightest around me and wrote a feature length screenplay entitled Wrecker, in which my acting friends were all given roles and the chance to help write their own lines.”
Bryan’s team finished filming and post production early this year. His film Wrecker found immediate distribution with a respected distributor in LA named Indie Rights.
“I realize I can’t compete with multi-million dollar Marvel films. But what I can do is entertain my audience to the best of my ability. I’m just at the starting phase, there’s no where to go but up.”
The feature film Wrecker is available on Amazon Prime Video via the link below.
Amazon link; https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0B6GZPQP7/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r
Please visit Bryan Brooks on his movie website https://www.wreckerthemovie.com.
You can also watch Wrecker in YouTube Movies.
Encontrar El Lugar Adecuado y El Momento Adecuado
Para los cineastas independientes, el momento adecuado es ahora.
Durante décadas, la industria cinematográfica estuvo dominada por un puñado de grandes estudios. Los aspirantes a cineastas que no eran extremadamente ricos o no tenían buenas conexiones no tenían ninguna posibilidad de hacer despegar sus proyectos. El costo de una cámara por sí solo fue suficiente para hacer que los ojos del cineasta promedio se desorbitaran. Y hay más a tener en cuenta; iluminación, lentes de cámara, escenografía, vestuario, edición, la lista continúa.
Pero la última década ha visto un cambio favorable, creando una gran cantidad deoportunidades para aquellos que recién comienzan en el negocio del entretenimiento. Las compañías de cámaras han estado compitiendo entre sí para producir equipos de la más alta calidad al precio más bajo, colocando las cámaras 4K en un rango de precios mucho más cómodo para los cineastas. El equipo de audio dinámico se ha vuelto más asequible y fácilmente disponible. Han aparecido escuelas de cine en todas las ciudades importantes e incluso algunas escuelas secundarias han ofrecido cursos relacionados con el cine. El resultado de todo esto ha sido la explosión de películas independientes que hemos presenciado en los últimos años, creadas por nuevos talentos, los cineastas emergentes que finalmente tienen la oportunidad de compartir su arte.
Uno de esos cineastas es Bryan Brooks, en quien se centra este artículo. Bryan casi pierde la vida en un trágico accidente mientras trabajaba en un barco cangrejero en el mar de Bering. “Fui aplastado por una trampa de cangrejos después de que una ola de 60 pies sacudiera nuestro bote durante una gran tormenta de 3 días. Se usó una grúa para sacar la olla de mi cuerpo roto. Me arrastré hasta la cocina y me vi en el espejo. Miré la sangre y los moretones, sentí un dolor inmenso y pensé: ¿es esto lo que quieres hacer con tu vida? Absolutamente no. Quiero ser cineasta. Quiero hacer películas. Entonces, ¿por qué no lo estoy haciendo?
Fueron necesarios 10 meses de rehabilitación antes de que pudiera levantar cómodamente el brazo por encima de la cabeza. Empezó una nueva dirección en la vida, tomando clases de actuación y estudiando el proceso de realización de películas. “Me di cuenta de que nunca me había puesto en el lugar correcto para lograr las metas que había soñado lograr desde que era niño. Pasé toda mi vida trabajando en trabajos en los que sentía que necesitaba trabajar para pagar las cosas que sentía que necesitaba tener. Pero ahora estaba haciendo lo que quería hacer. Me sentí muy bien acerca de la dirección que estaba tomando mi vida. Fue simple, simplemente me puse en el lugar correcto en el momento correcto”.
Bryan asistió a una escuela de cine profesional y tomó cursos de escritura, producción, edición, actuación, iluminación y escenografía. Finalmente estaba en el lugar correcto, rodeado de docenas de personas con objetivos similares. Hizo varios amigos mientras asistía a sus muchas clases; editores, directores, maquilladores, técnicos de audio y especialistas en iluminación. Bryan se dio cuenta de que ahora tenía todo lo que necesitaba para producir una película. “Reuní un equipo con los mejores y más brillantes a mi alrededor y escribí un guión de largometraje titulado Wrecker, en el que a mis amigos actores se les dieron papeles y la oportunidad de ayudar a escribir sus propias líneas”.
El equipo de Bryan terminó la filmación y la postproducción a principios de este año. Su película Wrecker encontró distribución inmediata con un distribuidor respetado en Los Ángeles llamado Indie Rights.
“Me doy cuenta de que no puedo competir con las películas multimillonarias de Marvel. Pero lo que puedo hacer es entretener a mí audiencia lo mejor que puedo. Estoy solo en la fase inicial, no hay a dónde ir sino hacia arriba”.
El largometraje WRECKER está disponible en AMAZON PRIME VIDEO a través del siguiente enlace.
enlace de AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0B6GZPQP7/
ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r
Visite Bryan Brooks en el sitio web de su película https://www.wreckerthemovie.com.
También puedes ver Wrecker en YOUTUBE MOVIES.
Bryan Petersen
Chrome Phoenix Studios
+1 213-793-6115
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Official WRECKER trailer