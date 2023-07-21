Hottest Days on Record: Derr Heating Offers Green Financing Options to Help Kitsap Homeowners Beat the Heat
New R-32 refrigerants and Daikin VRV/VRF zonal cooling solutions can be financed on special terms.
We want to offer our customers the same kind of innovation in financing that we seek to apply in our HVAC services.”KINGSTON, WA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When Derr Heating and Cooling opened its doors on the Olympic Peninsula in Western Washington less than one year ago, it did not expect to be serving homeowners and businesses on some of the hottest days in Earth’s history.
— Adam Derr, Founder/President, Derr Heating and Cooling, LLC
Founder and President Adam Derr has witnessed almost every imaginable HVAC challenge in his 30+ years of experience providing air conditioning, mini-split heat pump, geothermal, ductless cooling, and conventional HVAC systems. The Derr name has been attached to HVAC businesses in several U.S. states, but the Pacific Northwest was ordinarily the coolest temperature zone across America.
"We are living in extraordinary times for our industry and our planet,” said Adam Derr.
To help fellow Kitsap residents take advantage of the latest air conditioning technologies including new refrigerants like R-32, and new, zonal cooling solutions like Daikin’s VRV/VRF distributed AC systems, and Goodman high-efficiency air conditioning with the highest MERV ratings, Adam turned to two of the most innovative financial organizations for affordable, energy-efficient financing solutions.
GreenSky® has financed more than one million home improvement projects as the servicer for one of the nation’s largest bank lending programs. Not a direct lender but a facilitator of loans from several funding sources, GreenSky offers a fully digital online portal for applying for and managing green loans. Reduced interest rates for loans up to 60 months are as low as 6.99%. No interest loans are available if paid in full in 12 months.
Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union is a “member-owned” financial cooperative and a leader in providing members the ability to access and afford energy efficient options for their homes. Products like their Energy-Smart Loans cover everything from heating and cooling, hot water tanks, and gas conversions—to windows and even renewable energy like solar.
Both organizations have created many different programs offering both tax credits and rebates for improvements including energy efficient windows and doors, insulation, hot water heaters, and more.
“We wanted to offer our customers the same kind of innovation in financing that we seek to apply in our HVAC services,” said Derr. "These two organizations impressed us with their dedication to environmentally efficient products and services.”
Derr Financing options can be explored on their Website at https://derrheating.com/financing/
