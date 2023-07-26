Databank's Real-Time IELTS Correction Services: A Leap Forward in Education
Databank, an AI-based EdTech startup in Korea, unveiled a real-time Correction feature for TestGlider for IELTS on July 24th, 2023.
The real-time Correction feature of TestGlider is a significant advancement that allows learners to prepare more effectively for the exam.”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Databank, an AI-based EdTech startup in Korea, continues to bring innovation to the English education market and improve learning efficiency. The company unveiled a real-time Correction feature for TestGlider for IELTS (International English Language Testing System) on July 24th, 2023.
— Dahoon Song, CEO
Building on the quick adaptability and scalability of AI technology, Databank has managed to provide real-time scoring and feedback for all sections of the mock test. Now, users have the option to make corrections or improvements to their Writing and Speaking section answers in real time. TestGlider AI swiftly grades IELTS mock test answers and presents revised suggestions to help users achieve better scores, along with personalized feedback.
Dahoon Song, CEO of Databank, stated, "The real-time Correction feature of TestGlider is a significant advancement that allows learners to prepare more effectively for the exam. Real-time Correction enables learners to immediately identify and address their learning weaknesses, which would be impossible in the traditional learning style that requires days or even weeks to receive grading results and correction feedback. TestGlider has solved this problem."
The enhancement of the Correction feature in TestGlider for IELTS has received praise for effectively using proven AI technology from its predecessor, TestGlider for TOEFL, thereby expanding the possibility of using AI in education. Furthermore, this enhanced feature, which supports the exam preparation process in real time, is expected to greatly assist learners in managing and improving their learning process more actively. This innovative use of AI technology and its practicality has resulted in the company being selected as a Top 150 EdTech company in East Asia by Holon IQ for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022.
Through the enhancement of this Correction feature, Databank aims to not only improve the quality of education but also provide learners with fair and efficient educational opportunities. Going forward, Databank is firmly committed to revolutionizing education on a global scale. Harnessing the power of advanced AI technology, the company aims to dramatically reduce educational disparities worldwide, fostering equal opportunities for learning and progress for all.
