AI EdTech Startup Databank Unveils Enhanced TestGlider Service Tailored to the Revised TOEFL
Databank, an EdTech startup powered by AI, is revolutionizing the English education sector with its recent overhaul of the TestGlider for TOEFL service.
Databank is committed to leveraging AI technology to democratize education. We're focusing on dramatically reducing costs and increasing the accessibility of quality education.”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Databank, an EdTech startup powered by AI, is revolutionizing the English education sector with its recent overhaul of the TestGlider for TOEFL service. This update will be launched in sync with the new TOEFL format scheduled to arrive on July 26, 2023.
— Dahoon Song, CEO
In the updated TOEFL, the question patterns for the Reading and Writing sections have been optimized, reducing the overall test duration by about an hour and making it possible to complete within two hours. The Reading section now presents fewer questions, while a new Academic Discussion task has been added to the Writing section.
TestGlider for TOEFL seamlessly incorporates all changes from the new TOEFL to its AI-graded mock tests. TestGlider users get to benefit from these updates at no additional cost and new users will be able to experience the new question formats for free.
TestGlider for TOEFL leverages tried-and-tested AI technology from its predecessor. It uses AI to grade all sections of the TOEFL test and offers real-time feedback and corrections. This groundbreaking service is capturing industry attention by significantly minimizing the previously high costs and long waiting periods for traditional mock test results. Thanks to TestGlider, learners can swiftly identify their weaknesses and plan their learning strategies effectively.
TestGlider's scoring and correction are conducted in real-time, two unique features that allow users to get their scores and revised answers within minutes. Thanks to these unparalleled real-time capabilities, TestGlider has experienced rapid growth, boasting over 600,000 users across 210 countries. Recognizing the platform's innovative use of AI technology and its proven user performance, Holon IQ named it a Top 150 EdTech company in East Asia for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022.
Moreover, Databank's recent successful foray into the IELTS (International English Language Testing System) market has brought it further into the limelight. TestGlider for IELTS is also generating significant attention by offering similar real-time evaluation features and learning materials.
Dahoon Song, the CEO of Databank, stated, "Databank is committed to leveraging AI technology to democratize education. We're focusing on dramatically reducing costs and increasing the accessibility of quality education. By revamping TestGlider to cater to the revised TOEFL, we aim to assist a broader spectrum of learners."
Databank's advancements serve as a testament to the central role AI technology will play in shaping the future growth of the education field. The ambitious startup intends to continually harness state-of-the-art AI technology to enhance the quality of education and extend educational opportunities to an ever-widening audience.
Ranha Beak
Databank Inc.
ranha@data-bank.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok