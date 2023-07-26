Risa Gold MD, President of Miracle of Help, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Risa Gold MD, President of Miracle of Help, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Risa Gold has a remarkable vision to help create healthier and more prosperous communities across rural Sierra Leone. An amazing interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Risa Gold MD, President of Miracle of Help for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Risa Gold MD joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Miracle of Help
Miracle of Help is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit using a community-led development model to help communities mobilize and design solutions that address their overall social and healthcare needs. Sierra Leone has the second highest infant mortality rate in the world. Inspired by firsthand accounts of the poverty and lack of medical services for pregnant women in eastern Sierra Leone, Miracle of Help (MOH) is helping the community build a Maternal Child Health Post (MCHP), for safe childbirth and pre- and post-natal care. The center is located in the village of Ngolahun, a village of slightly over 2,000 people, with no electricity or running water. Four smaller villages within walking distance (total population 2,000) will also receive services from the MCHP.
During our monthly pop-up clinics our doctors have diagnosed some form of malnutrition in 80% of the children they see (see photos). As of the end of May 2022, we established two malnutrition clinics for severe and moderate acute malnutrition for children under the age of five. Our staff was trained by clinicians from Project Peanut Butter & Partners in Health, and both clinics have been certified by the Sierra Leone government. Since the inception of the clinics, twenty-five children have been rescued from malnutrition and their mothers given jobs selling soap to support them. Currently, twenty-seven children are enrolled in the two clinics. The mothers learn how to make Bennimix (provided by MOH), a blend of nutritive food substances to feed their children.
Miracle of Help’s fundraising efforts to establish a safe birthing center / women’s health clinic in Sierra Leone were recognized by Ambassador Dr. Francis Kaikai at the Consulate of Sierra Leone in NY city, December 3, 2018. Ambassador Dr. Francis Kaikai appears in the center of this photo along with the Board of Directors of Miracle of Help.
Risa Gold MD joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Risa Gold MD discusses the newest offerings of Miracle of Help, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.
