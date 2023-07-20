Rick Glumac, MLA for Port Moody-Coquitlam and Premier David Eby’s Liaison for the Pacific Northwest, will serve a one-year term as president of the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER).

Glumac was elected by the PNWER Delegate Council at this year’s Annual Summit, which was held in Boise, Idaho, July 16-20, 2023.

As PNWER president, Glumac will work to strengthen the organization and enhance the benefits of increased co-operation and partnerships among the 10 member provinces, territories and states.

“As president, my focus will be to strengthen PNWER’s capacity on the Canadian side of the border so that we can undertake even more successful cross-border collaboration,” Glumac said. “As a region, we are diverse, but we share many common interests. I look forward to working with my colleagues on issues related to energy transition, clean transportation and so much more.”

Quick Facts:

PNWER is a public/private non-profit organization created by statute in 1991.

Member jurisdictions include the U.S. states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, and the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, and the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

PNWER's mission is to increase the economic well-being and quality of life for all citizens of the region, identify and promote models of success and serve as a conduit to exchange information.

Learn More:

For more information about PNWER, visit: www.pnwer.org