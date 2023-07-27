Submit Release
New Company to Celebrate the History and Experiences of Silicon Valley, Entrepreneur and Music Photographer Gene Kester

Eugene Kester with Jimi Hendrix Limited Edition photo on metal

Eugene Kester, celebrity photographer with Jimi Hendrix Limited Edition photo on metal

Biographical Book Series, Metal, Canvas and NFT Limited Edition Collectable Art Planned

I am excited to share my stories and rare photographs with America and the world.”
— Eugene Kester, Photographer, Founder
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kester Photography Experiences was launched today by Eugene (Gene) Kester, a legendary Music Celebrity photographer and entrepreneur. Gene grew up in Silicon Valley in the 1960s. He began his love for photography taking pictures as a kid when his grandmother bought him a camera for their trip around the world at the age of 12 prior to his starting high school.

In high school where all good garage bands start, he picked up the bass guitar and his best friend Stevie Nicks had just picked up the microphone. He decided that playing the guitar was not his thing and he picked back up the camera and his legendary music industry photographic journey began.

He went on to become a professional photographer in college working with his friends who were starting out in the music industry. Including his friend, singer, songwriter, and producer Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac. He has personal experiences and work included James Taylor, Richie Havens, The Doobie Brothers, Edgar and Johnny Winter and Jimi Hendrix. In 1978 he founded Photoflex, the leading manufacturer of photographic and video lighting products where he expanded into corporate and magazine photography for entities like Apple, Hewlett-Packard, Macy’s, Any Mountain magazine and more.

Kester Photography Experiences products to include a biographical book series highlighting his experiences in celebrity photography and his life journey. Limited Edition, art featuring his photography will also be available. It will include metal, canvas and NFT collections.

Gene has settled down after selling the company with his family in the great state of Texas.

About Kester Photography Experiences
Kester Photography Experiences was founded renown Bay area music and corporate photographer and entrepreneur, Gene Kester. It was founded to celebrate the history of photography and Gene’s life experiences which includes major music celebrities and to share them with others through his books and collectable limited edition fine art which will be available on metal, canvas and as NFTs. Visit https://www.kesterphotographyexperiences.com

Jacob R. Miles III
MAP Digital Network
+1 214-763-1134
email us here

