SwimRight Academy Hosts Open House Week: Evaluating Water Competency and Promoting Safety
Dive into Water Safety: SwimRight Academy's Open House Week, Aug 28 - Sep 03, 2023.
Learning water safety and knowing how to swim are not only life-saving skills, but also crucial investments in your health, safety, and overall enjoyment of life.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SwimRight Academy, a leading swimming institution committed to water safety and early swim education, is pleased to announce its upcoming Open House Week from August 28 to September 03, 2023. The event aims to assess individuals' water competency while fostering a culture of safety from an early age.
SwimRight Academy's primary goal is to instill confidence in children by equipping them with essential water safety skills from the outset. Early exposure to swimming and water safety education is pivotal in preventing accidents and ensuring a lifetime of aquatic enjoyment.
During the Open House Week, participants of all ages will have the exceptional opportunity to be assessed by our experienced instructors. Complimentary water competency tests will allow individuals and their children to demonstrate their skills and understanding of basic water safety practices. Our instructors will provide personalized recommendations for improvement based on their evaluations.
According to recent statistics, drowning remains a leading cause of accidental deaths, especially among young children. Attending our Open House Week will provide participants with valuable insights into their water competency levels and guidance to enhance their skills and knowledge within a safe and supportive environment.
Founder Lenny Krayzelburg emphasizes, "We are thrilled to invite the community to our Open House Week. Water safety and early swim education are paramount, and we are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of children and adults alike. Our goal is to ensure everyone feels confident and safe in and around water, enjoying all its benefits."
About SwimRight Academy:
With over a decade of experience, SwimRight Academy is a trusted name in the swimming education industry. Our highly skilled instructors are dedicated to providing comprehensive swimming programs that focus on water safety, stroke development, and aquatic confidence. From infants to adults, we offer classes for all ages and skill levels, providing a supportive and nurturing environment at our state-of-the-art facilities.
