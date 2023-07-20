The Athletic Club Association Announces New Partnership with The City of The Colony

Eric Woerner, Co-Founder & President, The Athletic Club The Athletic Club Sports Facilities Logo Fran Harris, Co-Founder, The Athletic Club

Field Renovations, Elevated Sports and Entertainment, and Indoor Facility Among Enhancements

This partnership is exciting for us because of the improvements and enhancements that TAC will bring to The Colony Five Star Complex.” — Mayor Richard Boyer

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Athletic Club (TAC) has entered into a long-term partnership with The City of The Colony to provide new and enhanced recreational, sports, fitness and entertainment programming at the Five Star Complex starting September 1, 2023. TAC, a Dallas-based sports facility and sports management company, approached The City in August 2022 after meeting with one of Five Star's baseball tournament operators.

The Colony Five Star Complex, located at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive. in The Colony, Texas, sits on 80 acres and is home to five baseball fields, six soccer fields, two football fields, and two softball fields. In addition to managing Five Star’s existing operations, The Athletic Club’s five-year development plan includes the construction of a new, tech-enabled indoor multi-use sports facility to be housed on Five Star's existing acreage, scheduled to open by 2025. TAC's indoor facility will include a restaurant, and host a wide range of sports events including basketball, pickleball, volleyball, cheerleading, martial arts, and table tennis, as well as non-sports events such as conferences, expos, film festivals, graduations, and scholastic competitions. “This partnership is exciting for us because of the improvements and enhancements that TAC will bring to the Five Star Complex,” said Mayor Richard Boyer. “Our residents will benefit from additional sports and events that will take place here -- without any increases to our taxpayers.”

The Athletic Club's Fall 2023 schedule includes baseball tournaments, 3-on-3 outdoor basketball, 7v7 football, fitness challenges and bootcamps, kids and adult soccer, kickball and frisbee, entertainment and community events, along with two robust concession stands featuring chef-inspired meats and a host of other options that allow guests to eat like an athlete or a fan. “We are committed to actively supporting The Colony’s schools, parks and recreational programs, and many inclusive community initiatives." said TAC Co-Founder and President, Eric Woerner, who brings 25 years of business, restaurant management and hospitality experience. Five Star will continue to be home to the city's special events, including American Heroes and Liberty by the Lake. The Veterans Memorial, playgrounds and walking trails will also remain open to the public.

The Complex will benefit from a burgeoning youth sports tourism market, as well as a spike in adult recreational and competitive activities such as fitness challenges and pickleball. “The Colony has become a destination location for Texans as well as regional and national travelers, and once fully redeveloped, The Athletic Club will be yet another great reason to come to town,” said Mayor Boyer.

Joining Woerner on The Athletic Club’s ownership and leadership team are seasoned sports, operations and management professionals including Deric Salser, a 30-year architectural designer and real estate developer, and Fran Harris, an NCAA and WNBA Champion, Shark Tank alum, and 30-year sports marketing, sports management and sports media professional (ESPN). “While our primary objective is to develop and construct facilities that host competitive and prestigious high school, college, professional and even invitation-only championships, we also place great importance on fostering active grassroots participation from local youth and adult, while creating unforgettable experiences that align with The Colony and TAC brands,” said Woerner.

About The Athletic Club (TAC)

The Athletic Club is a Dallas-based sports facility and sports management company that develops, builds and operates multi-sports indoor and outdoor facilities including the development of an indoor facility in The Colony (2024) and at least two additional Texas locations in Sunnyvale (2024) and Fort-Worth (2025).