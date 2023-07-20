New centre will prepare people for high-demand jobs in clean economy

CANADA, July 20 - Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development –

“Our government is committed to building out and supporting full-scope apprenticeships and the skilled trades. This new centre is the next step in a series of measures we are funding to support the trades and build a B.C. workforce that can handle and respond to new technologies and services.”

Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation –

“Our province is leading Canada in the switch to zero-emission vehicles and a clean-transportation economy. The new Centre for Clean Energy and Automotive Innovation will help ensure B.C. continues to be a leader in electric vehicle innovation, driving our economy into the low-carbon future we need to fight climate change and meet our CleanBC goals.”

Joan Phillip, MLA-Elect Vancouver-Mount Pleasant –

“A good job in a high-demand field can make a huge difference in someone’s life, and having a skilled trade can open many doors to a bright future. The new Centre for Clean Energy and Automotive Innovation at Vancouver Community College will not only connect people to fulfilling careers, it will fuel the growth of the green economy and help us meet our climate goals.”

Becka Hill, Vancouver Community College alumni of Automotive Collision and Refinishing program –

“I fell in love with automotive painting when I was taking the Transportation Trades Sampler program at VCC. An instructor pointed me towards the Automotive Collision and Refinishing program and that set me on the positive path I’m on today. I’m working at K.F. Aerospace in Kelowna and I couldn’t be more grateful for my time at VCC – I wouldn’t be where I am without it.”

Nick Dell, Vancouver Community College student, AST Foundations course –

“Cars have long been my passion and I knew this is where I wanted to be. The VCC Trades Sampler was perfect and opened my eyes to the many opportunities available, as there are always cars on the road requiring service, whether they still run on oil and gas, or are EVs. At VCC you feel like you’re on the cusp of what the future holds in the industry.”