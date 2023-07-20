Former Knox County Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Knoxville, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to last week’s guilty plea of Jimmy Allen Ball, Jr., former owner of Snappy Tomato Pizza in Knoxville. Judge Steven W. Sword accepted Ball’s guilty plea to theft of property and two counts of violating Tennessee revenue laws. The charges stemmed from Ball’s failure to report taxable sales at the former business. Ball was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount $69,401.88.

“It is a felony for retailers to collect sales tax from the public and then fail to remit it to the state,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “It is a breach of the public trust, and the Department of Revenue will never quit pursuing criminal sanctions to provide accountability for these actions."

The Department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Charme P. Allen’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

