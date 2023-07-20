RHODE ISLAND, July 20 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening several beaches because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

- Lincoln Woods, Lincoln

- City Park Beach, Warwick

- Conimicut Beach, Warwick

- Oakland Beach, Warwick

- Third Beach, Middletown

- Peabody's Beach, Middletown

- Sandy Point Beach, Portsmouth

- Warren Town Beach, Warren

- Camp Ruggles, Chepachet

- Marion Irons, Glocester

- Camp Watchaug, Charlestown

In addition, RIDOH is recommending the closure of Kinston's Camp in Kingston for swimming.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.