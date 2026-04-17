Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Statement on Ruling in Voter Rolls Lawsuit

RHODE ISLAND, April 17 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today released the following statement in response to the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island's ruling in United States vs. Amore, a civil suit instigated by the United States Department of Justice following Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore's refusal to provide non-public voter data protected by Rhode Island and federal law:

"Today's decision affirms our position: the United States Department of Justice has no legal right to – or need for – the personally-identifiable information in our voter file. Voter list maintenance is a responsibility entrusted to the states, and I remain confident in the steps we take here in Rhode Island to keep our list as accurate as possible.

The executive branch seems to have no problem taking actions that are clear Constitutional overreaches, regularly meddling in responsibilities that are the rights of the states. But the power of our democratic republic, built on three, coequal branches of government, is clearer than ever before. When the Trump Administration tries to act superior to those other branches to violate the rights of Rhode Island voters, we will challenge it. And the courts will uphold the rule of law.

I extend my sincere appreciation to Attorney General Neronha and his team for their work on this case."

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