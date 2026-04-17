Temporary Closure of Newell Bridge (Route 114) in Cumberland Scheduled for Weekend of May 1-3

RHODE ISLAND, April 17 - Beginning, Friday night, May 1, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to begin a temporary weekend closure of Newell Bridge in Cumberland to replace the remaining portion of the bridge and to do final paving. The bridge carries Diamond Hill Road (Route 114) over the East Sneech Brook near the Bentley Field Complex, just north of the intersection with Nate Whipple Highway (Route 120).

RIDOT has been replacing this bridge in phases. This is the final phase of the project.

The closure will begin Friday night at 10 p.m. and go through the weekend with all lanes opening by 5 p.m. Sunday, May 3. While the bridge is closed, RIDOT suggests drivers consider alternate routes depending on their origin and destination and provide additional time for travel. The Department has established a signed detour route with trailblazing signs to guide motorists, using Nate Whipple Highway, Mendon Road (Route 122), West Wrentham Road and Pine Swamp Road. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Newell Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.