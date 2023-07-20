Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five Judges of Compensation Claims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces five appointments to the Office of the Judges of Compensation Claims.

Kimberly Hill, of Fort Lauderdale, to serve as a Judge of Compensation Claims

Hill has been a Solo Practitioner with Kimberly A. Hill, P.L. since 2008. Previously, she was a Senior Litigation Attorney at Anidjar & Levine. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and her juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University. Hill fills one of the vacancies in the West Palm Beach office.

Ralph Humphries, of Ponte Vedra, to serve as a Judge of Compensation Claims

Humphries has been a Judge of Compensation Claims since 2010. Previously, he was a partner at Boyd & Jenerette. He earned his bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Florida. Humphries is reappointed to the Jacksonville office.

Ray Holley, of Jacksonville, to serve as a Judge of Compensation Claims

Holley has been a Judge of Compensation Claims since 2010. Previously, he was an Attorney at the Law Office of Amy Warpinksi. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Stetson University, his master’s degree from the University of North Florida, and his juris doctor from Stetson University. Holley is reappointed to the Jacksonville office.

Michael Ring, of Lighthouse Point, to serve as a Judge of Compensation Claims

Ring has been a Judge of Compensation Claims since 2019. Previously, he was the owner of the Law Office of Michael J. Ring, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University. Ring is reappointed to the Ft. Lauderdale office.

Rita Young, of St. Petersburg, to serve as a Judge of Compensation Claims

Young has been a Judge of Compensation Claims since 2019. Previously, she was a Senior Attorney with the Florida Department of Labor and the Department of Administrative Hearings. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and her master’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Florida. Young is reappointed to the St. Petersburg office.

