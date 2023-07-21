RideTEGO meets with shareholders to discuss paying abortion legal fees for Texas drivers sued by the state
RIDETEGO Kicks-Off Talks About Paying Abortion Law Legal Fees For Their DriversHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RideTEGO said Monday they would look into if they would join Uber and Lyft to cover legal fees for drivers who are sued under Texas’ restrictive abortion law that went into effect since 2021. The company was not in business as that time such law went into effect but now as a Texas company, the law ultimately affects their dricers. They said some of theier drivers have been asking questions.
The law bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, a time period before many women have even discovered they’re pregnant. In 20121, UBER and LYFT announced that would pay fines for their drivers sued by the state. RideTEGO said that their drivers are equally affected. The executives have therefore scheduled a meeting with shareholders to discuss the matter.
In this law, patients may not be sued, but people aiding the procedure, including doctors, people paying for the procedure and clinic workers are at risk. That includes rideshare drivers who can be punished for transporting women to clinics to receive abortions, where they could be fined $10,000.
Lyft stated in 2021 that drivers are never responsible for monitoring where their riders go or why. Similarly, riders never have to justify, or even share, where they are going and why. "Imagine being a pregnant woman trying to get to a healthcare appointment and not knowing if your driver will cancel on you for fear of breaking a law. Both are completely unacceptable,” Lyft added. That was in 2021. RideTEGO is in the same situation to decide what they will do with their drivers if they get sued by the state for aiding abortion.
If the company align with their counterparts, they will have to setup a defebse fund to cover legal fees incurred by drivers because of the law. They said they have not spoken to Planned Parenthood on the matter but admit that they have had calls from activists and remain open minded to hear from the Palanned Parenthood on this matter.
When asked what would RideTEGO do, the COO, Dr Napoleon Okey Iwunwa responded that the company have not made any decision. "Our decision will be announced after meeting with shareholders but we do not see it as a problem. Of course, we we shall put everything and everyone into consideration. It is a very sensitive, personal and also a socio-political", he said. ".
