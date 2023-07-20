RideTEGO, A Texas Based Rideshare Company Is Giving Away $10,000 Cash
‘Time To Ride And Win” RideTEGO Gives Riders and Drivers Something to Smile About
Here at RideTEGO, we pay drivers much more than other ridehares. Our wealth-builder program enable drivers and riders to build wealth. We are looking out for people. This is the difference we make.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RideTEGO is pleased to announce a $10,000 giveaway to a lucky rider or driver to mark their six-month anniversary in the rideshare industry.
— Dr. Napoleon Okey - COO
Emerging from the weekly strategy meeting where he met with the company’s Director of Administration, Dr Godfrey Osayamwen and the Director of Marketing and Information Technology, Mr. Fidelis Ochonogor, RideTEGO Strategy Consultant and COO, Dr Napoleon Okey Iwunwa, announced the $10,000 GIVE-AWAY as part of the on-going tactical marketing package to advance the growth of the young rideshare company, RideTEGO. He said, “RideTEGO is the Pride of Texas in the rideshare industry and we must do business the Texas way. We are presently the youngest in an industry that is dominated by known brands such as UBER AND LYFT but we are doing good business. In just few months we are already expanding from Houston into other cities such as San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. Competition is tough, but we will continue to get it right. Our strategy is to keep growing a people-focused business. There are no rooms for excuses”.
In an industry currently dominated by two giants, RideTEGO is making a bold statement to show that they care about drivers and riders. While other competitors and bigger brands such as Uber and Lyft continue to follow their usual traditional methods of running promotions with only a few $100 dollars for drivers, RideTEGO has heightened the challenge with a $10,000 give-away. This is bold and beautiful. The company wants to entice both drivers and riders by engaging them to participate in a contest.
In addition to the $10,000 challenge, RideTEGO has also drawn plan to give away two cars to lucky customers starting in August. The company is not not just setting the pace for bigger rideshare companies to follow, they are challenging them to wake up and stop disregarding drivers and riders. This sort of inclusiveness by engagement is what attracts drivers and riders. The big question is how UBER and Lyft would now react to RideTEGO. Expect a war of small David and the giant Goliath.
Over time, drivers have been complaining that they are not satisfied with the ways rideshare companies compensate them. Many drivers drop out to look for other alternatives. RideTEGO compensation rate is second to none. The company compensation rate stands at 70% against other companies that pay drivers less than 50%. Another unique area where RideTEGO rank high is on how they handle disputes and protect drivers. The company does not punish or suspend drivers until proper investigations are concluded. There is a higher level of confidence placed on their drivers.
The $10,000 give-away has been posted on their social media handles, Instagra, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube for people to participate in. The winner will be announced at the end of the competition. Participation information can be found online on any of the above social media handles and on the company website, www.ridetego.com
