Webinar: Graduation Report – August 1, 2023

Join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team for a webinar about graduation reporting. No registration is required to join. The Join Live event link below will be active on the date and time of the webinar.

This webinar will be recorded and posted to the DOE Data YouTube Playlist within a few days after the webinar takes place. Additional information about this webinar can be found on the Webinars page of the Maine DOE Helpdesk Website. If this webinar is canceled, a notice will be posted on the Helpdesk Website at the top of the page.

Graduation Report Webinar:

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov. For questions about data collected and reported to the Maine DOE, contact the Helpdesk at medms.helpdesk@maine.gov or (207) 624-6896.

