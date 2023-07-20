STATEWIDE SPEED AWARENESS DAY

July 20, 2023

DES MOINES, IA – Iowa’s 2023 daily traffic fatality count is over 20% higher than the 5-year average: an alarming trend. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is teaming up with law enforcement to keep drivers and passengers safe by raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and urging drivers to obey speed limits.

On July 26, Iowa will join Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas for a Speed Awareness Campaign. Law enforcement in your community will be on heightened alert for speeding vehicles and motorcycles.

Much like impaired driving, speeding is a selfish choice with deadly consequences for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. Even the safest cars with the newest technologies are limited in how much they can help reduce the odds of a crash.

Tragically, Iowa experienced a dramatic 25% increase in speeding-related fatalities from 2020-2021. In 2021, speeding-related crashes killed 84 people on our roads, accounting for almost one-quarter of all crash fatalities.

“We are asking drivers to please slow down,” said GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes. “Our goal is to save lives, and we’re putting all drivers on alert — the posted speed limit is the law. No excuses. On July 26 drivers will notice extra law enforcement on Iowa’s roads. If drivers choose to exceed the posted limit, they can expect a citation.”

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau works with city, county, state, and local organizations to develop and implement strategies to reduce deaths and injuries on Iowa’s roadways using federally funded grants.

Find graphics to support NHTSA’s messaging here. Source: NHTSA, FARS, IDOT